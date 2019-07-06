Tour de France 2019, stage one – live updates

Greg Van Avermaet managed to get into the first breakaway at this year's Tour de France - AFP or licensors

12:04PM

Scroll to continue with content Ad

165km to go

That four-man breakaway – Greg Van Avermaet, Natnael Berhane, Mads Wurtz Schmidt and Xandro Meurisse – has increased its lead to around 3min 20sec, but the peloton appears happy enough to give themselves their day in the sun.

The leading protagonists are now around 20km from the first categorised climb of the day, the steep cobbled Muur van Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont) where, one imagines, Van Avermaet will be hoping to do exactly what he did at this year's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and lead the way up to the church on the summit where he hopes to open his account in the mountains classification and become the virtual leader in the competition.

11:50AM

175km to go

Just over 20km into today's stage and we are already seeing the dominant teams come to the fore. Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma and Lotto-Soudal all have riders near the front of the bunch on behalf of their sprinters – Elia Viviani, Dylan Groenewegen and Caleb Ewan respectively – while Ineos have positioned themselves towards the head of the pack in an effort to say out of trouble. The opening few days of the Tour are often nervy affairs in side the bunch and on these Belgian roads, which tend to have a lot of road furniture and varied surfaces, this can become magnified making concentration paramount.

11:38AM

Gang of Four | 190km to go

Story continues

A lone Total-Direct Énergie rider attempted to bridge over to the breakaway, but his efforts appear to have been in vain. The peloton has stopped briefly for a comfort break, allowing the four-man break to grow out tgheir lead to around two minutes. Lovely day out in Brussels today, there's a light wind but it's sunshine all the way at a most pleasant 24°C. Lovely riding conditions.

11:32AM

And they're off!

Right from the flag a four-man group of riders chipped off the front and, somewhat surprisingly, there's a huge name in there: Olympic champion and multiple classics winner Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel) is there with Natnael Berhane (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Eri), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin, Den) and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel).

11:27AM

Stage preview

As the riders continue to tap their way through the neutralised zone, why don't why have a very quick look at today's stage? The stage is expected to favour a sprinter, but before the race concludes outside Laeken Castle, the home of the Belgian royal family, the 176-rider peloton will have coursed its way through both Flanders and Wallonia, uniting this quite divided country – historically, at least – through cycling.

Stage one - How to follow the 2019 Tour de France online, on live TV and through daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

Much of the early part of the route will be familiar to those who enjoy the spring classics – both the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont in French) and Bosberg are frequently used in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Tour of Flanders – but today they are positioned so early in the race they are unlikely to have any impact on the stage win.

There is one intermediate sprint which comes 69.08km from the finish in the town of Les Bons Villers. For the cartography fans out there, here's a map of the route . . .

11:08AM

Calm before the storm

As it stands, the riders are currently tapping away through the neutralised section of road in the city of Brussels. Eddy Merckx is one of the guests of honour today – the other is John-John Dohmen (a hockey player, apparently) – but most of the eyes are focused on Édouard Louis Joseph Baron Merckx who is waving to the huge crowds in his cycling-mad homeland.

Eddy Merckx leads the bunch through the neutral zone in Brussels Credit: Getty Images

Unbelievably, not everybody quite understands how big a deal Merckx is in cycling and so I wrote a short piece about him which you can read here.

11:00AM

Morning all, and welcome to the Tour de France . . .

That's right folks, we are back for another three-week odyssey that is otherwise known as one of cycling's three grand tours. Whether the Italians or Spaniards – or for that matter, cycling fans – this one is the grandest of them all. The original, the big dog, the daddy.

Through a series of mishap and misfortune, the 106th edition of the Tour may just be the most open race since 2008, the year Carlos Sastre ghosted to victory on Alpe d'Huez before climbing into the yellow jersey and the history books.

Following the crash that will likely keep four-time winner Chris Froome out of action until next year and Tom Dumoulin's failure to recover from a knee injury the Dutchman picked up at the Giro d'Italia, the Tour will be missing two of the sport's biggest names.

Equally, a number of riders who may ordinarily be considered contenders for the yellow jersey – Vincenzo Nibali, Simon Yates and Mikel Landa – are expected to arrive on the starting line in Brussels a little fatigued following yet another brutal edition of the Giro.

When the route was revealed in October, received wisdom was that organisers had designed a course for a rider who was not necessarily a strong time trialist, but one who enjoyed climbing. A rider who, a bit like Frenchman Romain Bardet, was an old-fashioned racer.

Race director Christian Prudhomme described the course, which features five mountain-top finishes with three rising above 2,000 metres in altitude – and a record number of 30 categorised climbs – as “the highest Tour in history”. But who will the course suit most and, more importantly, who appears to be peaking at the right time?