Tour de France 2019: When is stage nine, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Sunday with the ninth stage from Saint-Étienne to Brioude - REUTERS

When is stage nine of the Tour de France?

Stage nine of the Tour de France is on Sunday July 14, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The ninth stage at the Tour de France, the 170.5km run from Saint-Étienne to Brioude, gets under way at 12.25pm (BST).

What time will Sunday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.19 and 4.41pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Sunday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage nine: Saint-Étienne to Brioude, 170.5km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live TV details: Eurosport2 8-9pm, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm





What does the stage profile look like?