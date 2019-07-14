Tour de France 2019, stage nine – live updates

Julian Alaphilippe will wear the maillot jaune on Bastille Day - AFP or licensors

1:24PM

132km to go

Apologies fro the radio silence, but I've been speaking to my colleague Tom Cary on the blower - he's out in France as I type enjoying driving around following the race. Anyway, the breakaway has increased its lead to over seven minutes. Marc Soler managed to join forces with them while Rui Costa is around 45sec off the back. Tiesj Benoot was first over the summit of the category one Mûr d'Aurec-sur-Loire to open his account in the mountains classification.

1:07PM

135km to go

The break is at 5min 22sec.

12:55PM

Breakaway details | 147km to go

It turns out that the breakaway is made up of 14 riders, who are: Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data, Nor), Simon Clarke (EF Education First, Aus), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Iván García (Bahrain-Merida, Spa), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Spa), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott, SA), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger), Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Bel), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe, Aut), Nicholas Roche (Sunweb, Irl), Romain Sicard (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo, Bel) and Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida, Slo).

Stuck in no man's land between the break and the peloton is Marc Soler (Movistar, Spa) and the former world champion Rui Costa – riding separately – who are both attempting to bridge over, but with such a strong group up the road they may struggle here.

12:47PM

154km to go

A group of around 15 riders have gone off up the road and it appears that the peloton is happy with its composition. Details to follow.

12:43PM

155km to go

Joey Rosskopf(CCC Team, US) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), among others, are looking aggressive on the front as they attempt to clip off the front after Nils Politt was reined back in. Julian Alaphilippe also appeared keen, but with the maillot jaune on his shoulders the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider will be a closely marked man today.

12:39PM

De Marchi abandons

Alessandro De Marchi(CCC Team, Ita), o​ne of the four riders in yesterday's breakaway, was just involved in a nasty looking crash. Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) was also involved, but the Frenchman does not appear to have suffered as much as the Italian who has been taken to an ambulance and out of the race.

12:33PM

Bardet on today's stage

Local lad Romain Bardet has been speaking to France Televisions, saying: “I’m very well. It’s going to be an unforgettable day. It doesn’t often happen to have a Tour de France stage at hometown. I’ll profit from it as much as I can. I’ll take the following stages as they’ll come and trust my instinct. That’s how I succeeded in the Tour de France in the past.”

12:30PM

168km to go

Straight from the off and there was an attack from Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), but the Frenchman was countered by Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger).

Nils Politt was one of the early attackers during stage nine at the Tour de France Credit: Getty Images

Politt, the runner-up at this year's Paris-Roubiax, is out all alone, hunched over his handlebars in time trial mode but I'm fairly sure he will be caught soon, possibly once he reaches the bottom of this short descent and the road kicks up towards the first categorised climb of the day.

12:27PM

Let's go!

And here we go, Christian Prudhomme has dropped the flag to get today's stage under way. It's a downhill start today so along with a stack of riders being very keen to get into the breakaway, it will be a very fast start to this long rolling stage today with 2,717 metres of vertical elevation.

12:18PM

Calm before the storm . . .

The riders are currently following the red Skoda of race director Christian Prudhomme as they tap through the neutralised section of today's stage. Tim Wellens, the holder of the maillot à pois as leader in the mountains classification, is up near the front, as are a lot of others who may be planning on getting into today's breakaway.

12:15PM

Man of the moment . .

Here's the maillot jaune ahead of sign on this morning. Yellow helmet, yellow bar tape, yellow socks and yellow computer mount. Julian Alaphilippe has really embraced being in yellow . . .

Julian Alaphilippe. He leads the Tour de France and he likes wearing yellow Credit: GETTY IMAGES

11:35AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage nine of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 170.5km run from Saint-Étienne to Brioude. It's Bastille Day and we have a Frenchman in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour, following Julian Alaphilippe's (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) late move during Saturday's thrilling stage. There is also a Frenchman in third place on general classification after Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ, Fra) managed to go with the puncheur par excellence, but will the host nation who today will be en fête be given further cause for celebration later this afternoon?

Stage nine

Today's stage may pass through the birth-town of Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), but the profile does not look tough enough for the French climber. Instead the stage would appear to suit either a breakaway rider in the mould of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) or a strong all rounder. One can only assume that De Gendt ​will not be going for back-to-back stage wins following his 200km breakaway on Saturday, but his team-mate and compatriot Tim Wellens may fancy his chances, as could someone like Pello Bilbao (Astana, Spa), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates, Por) and possibly a rider or two from Ag2r-La Mondiale. I'm almost certain a group of Frenchmen will be keen.

There are a maximum of 14 points on offer in the mountains competition today with three categorised climbs peppering the lumpy route to Brioude.

For those chasing points in the race for the green jersey, there's a maximum of 50 points available: 20 at the intermediate sprint in the small town of Arlanc just beyond the midway point of the stage and 30 on the finish line.

In addition to the points in those two particular competitions, for the second day running there will be time bonuses on offer – 8sec, 5sec and 2sec – to the first three riders over the summit of the Côte de Saint-Just, the third and final categorised climbs of the day.

The favourites for the stage win would probably be someone like Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk), Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) or Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel) – one of those classy all-rounders able to get over the smaller climbs and keep enough in their tanks ready for a sprint at the end.

Today's racing 'proper' will start at 12.25pm (BST).

11:35AM

Where are we?

11:35AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after eight days of racing.

11:35AM

