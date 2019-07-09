Tour de France 2019, stage four results and standings: Elia Viviani wins stage as Julian Alaphilippe retains lead

Italy's Elia Viviani celebrates as he crosses the finish line - AP

Elia Viviani won stage four of the Tour de France in a sprint finish in Nancy as Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey.

Italian Viviani triumphed in the first pure sprint opportunity of the Tour after the uphill effort in Brussels on the opening day.

The bunch finish meant there was no change at the top of the general classification, which Alaphilippe leads by 20 seconds from Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert.

Viviani edged out UAE Team Emirates' Alexander Kristoff and Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan at the line, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan in fourth.

The 213.5km stage from Reims was raced at relatively sedate pace after the exertions of Monday's stage finale on the lumps and bumps of Champagne country, where Egan Bernal opened up a five-second gap on Ineos team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.

The Tour continues on Wednesday with the 175.5km fifth stage from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar and concludes in Paris on July 28.