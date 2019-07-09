Tour de France 2019, stage four: live updates

The pack of riders in action through vineyards - REX

3:58PM

28km to go

Climbing as Schar tries to fight his way forward again up the front, joined by Backaert as Offredo's day comes to an end, dropping back to find the Peloton.

Here's what the riders are facing over the final 20-30km.

Stage 7 of the 2014 #TDF also featured Côte de Maron to test the sprinters. Here’s the hilly terrain the fast men will have to conquer in the final 20 km.#TDF2019#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/cDNDfTCzcc — letourdata (@letourdata) 9 July 2019

3:51PM

35km to go

Gap now under 40 seconds. Not long now until the Peloton catches up, 20 seconds. Been some effort from the front three really, Schar setting the pace for 45 per cent of the breakaway.

Thibault Pinot getting the swiftest of tyre changes, front wheel, he's back in the mix already.

3:40PM

45km to go

Here come the Peloton, under a minute back for the first time all day. Now 45 seconds. Strategies beginning to appear back in the Peloton.

Here's what happened the last time the Tour arrived in Nancy. Sagan hoping for victory five years on.

The last time @letour arrived in Nancy, there was a difference of only 10cm between @petosagan et @MATTEOTRENTIN ��



Voilà ce qu'il s'est passé, la dernière fois que @letour est arrivé à Nancy : 10cm d'écart entre @petosagan et @MATTEOTRENTIN ��#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/gUGe073qCM



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

3:29PM

50km to go

Riders down! Michael Woods (EF Education First, Can) specifically, up he gets to press on, looks absolutely fine.

This is absolutely outstanding.

3:18PM

58km to go

That gap's shrinking now, down to 1' 20" or so. It's been some effort.

3:04PM

Sprint time in Lérouville

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel) launches it, Michael Schar (CCC, Swi) behind in pursuit but Backaert holds on, taking 20 points.

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Ita) then comes through just ahead of Colbrelli and Sagan to take 13 points.

���� A strong effort from Frederik Backaert sees him first over the line at Lérouville's Intermediate Sprint.

���� Frederik Backaert fait l'effort pour passer en tête du Sprint Intermédiaire de Lérouville.#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/kH2nqwVQzS

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

Full results:

1. Frederik Backaert: 20 points

2. Michael Schär: 17

3. Yoann Offredo: 15

At 1min 40’sec

4. Elia Viviani: 13

5. Sonny Colbrelli: 11

6. Peter Sagan: 10

7. Matteo Trentin: 9

8. Michael Matthews: 8

9. Michael Morkov: 7

10. Andrea Pasqualon: 6

11. Greg Van Avermaet: 5

12. Ivan Garcia Cortina: 4

13. André Greipel: 3

14. Cees Bol: 2

15. William Bonnet: 1

2:55PM

75km to go

Schar controlling the pace for the breakaway, now around 2' 30" ahead. Ineos well placed in the Peloton.

We've had a couple of bumps, but generally this has been a drama-free day.

2:40PM

85km to go

Breakaway trio's lead has dropped under three minutes now. Pace livening up a touch.

Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Fra), Michael Schar (CCC, Swi) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel) the men out the front.

Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team riders Frederik Backaert of Belgium and Yoann Offredo of France and CCC Team rider Michael Schaer of Switzerland Credit: REUTERS

2:27PM

Schar wins the Côte de Rosières climb

Eight per cent incline as the breakaway tackle the slope, out of the saddle. Still ahead by 3' 30". Schar the strongest of the three and gets over the line first for the King of the Mountains point, tied fourth with Alaphilippe and Nairo Quintana on one. Tim Wellens ( Lotto-Soudal, Bel) still well ahead on seven.

���� @michaelschaer finishes on top at the Côte de Rosières and takes a point in the KOM ranking.



���� @michaelschaer passe en tête de la Côte de Rosières et prend un point au classement de la montagne.#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/a8siEyjbtm



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

Today's finish in Nancy should be lively.

Today’s finale could be sketchy. From a downhill dual carriageway the peloton will need to slow sharply for a roundabout that will funnel them into this narrow left-hander #TDF2019pic.twitter.com/KfNyBlyhTJ — Ian Parker (@iparkysport) 9 July 2019

2:17PM

96km to go

Marvellous crowds lining the streets of Bar-le-Duc as we prepare for a climb at Côte de Rosières.

From the comments:

I thought it was a punishable offense to give a drink to a fellow competitor from another team? Seems to happen regularly . Or does it in practise depend on the nationality of the "offenders"?

Assume this is referring to the Offredo-Schar lunch failure? I thought some sweets were passed, maybe it was a Coke. Offredo in his panic to make amends should have offered up a croque monsieur really.

2:08PM

105km to go

Realised that Alaphilippe's name hasn't been mentioned much, which is a good thing really because he's absolutely fine back there in the Peloton. Nice and quiet for the yellow jersey.

1:54PM

112km to go

Offredo and Backaert getting a feed... but not for Schar! He's missed his bag! Offredo in fact got in the way. The Frenchman apologises and proffers a peace offering of some sweets.

All going on...

Still a 3' 30" gap.

1:49PM

115km to go

If anything the breakaway - Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Fra), Michael Schar (CCC, Swi) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel) - are making ground, 3' 30" at present.

Crash!

Quite a few down. Who said it was quiet, eh? Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) took a big tumble into the gravel, luckily he's up and back on his bike.

crash

1:34PM

125km to go

Peloton getting a little twitchy? Gap has dropped to 2' 40" or so. Tony Martin ( Jumbo-Visma, Ger) putting in a shift at the front of the large group.

Ah, calm yourselves. Back to nearly three minutes.

As you can see below, we're currently in the middle of a steady climb heading into Villers-le-Sec.

stage four

1:21PM

135km to go

Team Jumbo-Visma leading the Peloton into a significant headwind. All safely through a sharpish right turn, now surrounded by fields of barley.

The front three continue to hold firm.

Attackers quickly built a 3' lead. And sprinters' teams quickly got into action to try and ensure a bunch gallop in Nancy.#TDF2019#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/LIgN65VgP9 — letourdata (@letourdata) 9 July 2019

1:08PM

142km to go

3' 00'' or so back to the Peloton as Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Fra) rejoins Michael Schar (CCC, Swi) and Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel) at the front. Merely a blip.

Now under 50km to go until we get to the first Cat.4 climb at Côte de Rosières.

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck–Quick-Step in the yellow jersey Credit: REX

12:55PM

150km to go

If anything the gap is growing, now out to 3m 30secs. Just saw Berhane giving a thumbs up following that tumble, which is encouraging.

All three of the breakaway trio started the day 13' 58'' behind Alaphilippe, by the way. So at least the Frenchman doesn't have to worry about them threatening his lead.

Yoann Offredo in fact dropping back. Maybe he wants a snack. Or a rest.

Oh dear, who's going to tell the farners of Chatel that there's a M in ferme? 5/10#TDF2019#TDFieldArtpic.twitter.com/YMZqtHDrzp — Felix Lowe (@saddleblaze) 9 July 2019

12:43PM

157km to go

All calm upfront for the breakaway, but behind...

A crash! Pierre-Luc Perichon of Cofidis is off his bike, along with team-mate Natnael Berhane. Both back up and on their way. Not entirely sure what happened, there is a bit of a cross-wind, perhaps a wheel clip?

Meanwhile, what is happening here?!

An Un-identified Rolling Object goes on the attack����



Attaque d'un Objet Roulant Non Identifié ����#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/DP0sEfVdB6



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

12:30PM

165km to go

Still the same front three: Michael Schar (CCC, Swi) plus Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Bel) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Fra). They've kept the gap at 3m for some time now.

Groenewegen, Viviani and Ewan all sat on the front of the Peloton.

Round the Porte Sainte-Croix they go, built in 1769 and dedicated to Marie Antoinette.

Porte Sainte-Croix

12:19PM

175km to go

Gap back to three minutes.

Geraint Thomas didn't seem too concerned by yesterday's five-second time loss.

It is what it is. No one wins the Tour in five-second sprint finishes but it would be better not to lose time. If I’m off the podium by four I might be a bit more disappointed.

Speaking of the podium, here's the general classification after stage three.

12:04PM

185km to go

Now 3m 15secs between the front trio and the rest.

Still some way to go by the way before the day's intermediate sprint in Lérouville. Hardly a shock to see Sagan leading the points classification given he's won it every year going back to 2012, apart from in 2017 of course...

Ineos moving up to the front of the Peloton, as is Alaphilippe.

The 3 breakaway riders move on through the Champagne vineyards. ��

Les trois échappés avancent entre les vignes du Champagne. ��#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/FJdeTgSiG3

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

11:47AM

200km to go

Now hovering around three minutes. Schär leading this mini group, that reliable domestique who has been with CCC (previously BMC) now for nearly a decade.

The racing might not be spectacular but the countryside certainly is. Stunning. Do we have to leave champagne country?

Slovakia's rider Peter Sagan (L), wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, and France's rider Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey Credit: AFP

11:36AM

205km to go

This all seems very... peaceful. Alaphilippe about 2m30 back with the peloton.

11:26AM

We're off - 210km to go

A three-man breakaway, one from CCC - Michael Schär - and two from Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Yoann Offredo and Frederik Backaert. Not quite the explosive start we hoped for then.

An attack from the off! ��

Yoann Offredo, Michael Schaer and Frederik Backaert are on top



Attaque dès le km0 �� @OffredoYoann@michaelschaer et Frederik Backaert en tête.#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/C858brxKJP





— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

11:20AM

Few kilometres from the (real) start

Unsurprisingly, Julian Alaphilippe looks very content in yellow, cracking a few jokes.

The wind is definitely up today, worth keeping an eye on that as the stage progresses.

�� We're off! Stage 4 is underway!



�� C'est parti ! L'Etape 4 est lancée ! Direction Nancy !#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/9pxrhUwC8x



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 9 July 2019

11:07AM

The points on offer today

10:50AM

Some reading material

10:47AM

Hello everyone

Welcome back for our coverage of stage four, as we travel 213.5km from Reims to Nancy. The race gets underway at 11:10 (BST).

Seems only right to point out that John Macleary tipped Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) to win Monday's stage, and lo and behold...

Here is the Frenchman discussing Monday's success.

The Vosges may be too hard for me. But I will try to keep it as long as possible. When you have an opportunity, you have to seize it. To have the stage win and yellow...it's the most beautiful I could do.

Anyway, more about today: bring on the sprinters. There are only two cat.4 climbs today, Côte de Rosières and Côte de Maron, both worth a point.

stage four

And here's how the race for the green jersey is stacking up at this stage.

10:28AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

10:26AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after three days of racing.

10:24AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

The Tour de France has left Belgium behind and arrived in the region famous for its Champagne. Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau record their stage three podcast over a glass of champagne.

We discuss Julian Alaphilippe’s stage win as he became the first Frenchman since 2014 to wear the yellow jersey. We hear from Deceuninck-Quick Step’s boss Patrick Lefevere.

Mike Teunissen slipped out of the yellow jersey as a result but what does this now mean for the long-term battle for the race? Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos are squaring up against each other but what is the significance of Egan Bernal leapfrogging his teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas? And does Thibaut Pinot’s form suggest he’s ready to mount a challenge when the race reaches La Planche des Belles Filles later in the week?