Tour de France 2019: What time does today's stage five start, what does the profile look like and who are the favourites?

The Tour de France will hit two category two climbs during Wednesday's stage five

9:20AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage five of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 175.5km run from Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar. Following Tuesday's relatively uneventful stage, today's lumpy route should provide the setting for a much more interesting afternoon of racing.

Stage five

With four categorised climbs – including two category three lumps – today, in theory, will be the hardest stage yet and one that may favour a decent sized breakaway. With seven points available in the mountains classification on the top of the first two climbs of the day, I would not be surprised if Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) put himself in the breakaway. However, should he fail to do so then team-mate and compatriot Thomas De Gendt may feature, as could another strong rouleur Alessandro de Marchi (CCC, Ita). There will almost certainly a a rider from Wanty-Gobert, it's what they do. CCC have been fairly active throughout the race and despite carrying WorldTour status, have already been in two breakaways (stage one and stage four). Anyway, here's what points are on offer in the race for the polka dot jersey:

Equally, should the breakaway be caught then it may also suit one of the punchy all-rounders such as Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) or maillot jaune Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra). There will be fewer points available on the line in the competition for the green jersey today – 50 are always on offer for the days that are classified as sprint stages, while on lumpier outings there are fewer handed out – which may effect the nature in which the day plays out.

With just five fewer points on offer at the intermediate sprint as the stage finish, this may encourage the likes of Matthews or Sagan to try and get into the break. However, should that happen then that could cause the peloton to fret over losing the opportunity to contest the stage win and all hell could break loose.

Either way, I'm really looking forward to today's racing which will get under way at 12.25pm (BST) with our live coverage starting just after 12.30pm. Join me then for all the action, up-to-speed virtual standings and full results once we know who has won the stage and the numbers tallied up.

9:15AM

Race for yellow: Is Quintana already on the beach?

It was a quiet stage, Tuesday's run from Reims to Nancy, on which Italian sprinter Elia Viviani got the monkey off his back and won his first ever stage at the Tour de France.

He's a class act is the Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter, as is his team-mate Julian Alaphilippe who worked as part of Viviani's lead-out. It was somewhat bizarre, then, to hear the commentary team on ITV4 say Viviani could now be called a 'world-class' sprinter, as if to suggest this is the only race that matters in world cycling.

Some observers during the long, slow ride to Nancy will have bemoaned the lack of action. For me, though, it was the perfect stage to take an early rest day. I discussed this during the Giro d'Italia, but sometimes the idea of nothingness needs to be embraced. Enjoy the silence and allow yourself some thinking time, which is exactly what I did while spinning along the Essex lanes on Tuesday morning.

Inbetween staring at the bike computer and looking out for the lesser-spotted Muntjac deer that though native to South Asia occasionally shows itself in the woods, thoughts turned to the Tour.

What have we learned so far? Who is looking good? Who isTelegraph Sport now regretting tipping as a potential winner?

9:10AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

9:10AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after four days of racing.

9:10AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

From Champagne to quiche Lorraine, the Tour de France continues its journey, although the same team was celebrating again on Tuesday.

Elia Viviani followed his Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Julian Alaphilippe by winning the stage in Nancy. The team discuss the sprint finish and dissect the tactics on the run-in to the line before hearing from Alexander Kristoff's lead-out man, and the youngest rider in the race, Jasper Philipsen in the latest edition of Outside the Team Bus.

The boys also speak to Mike Teunissen, who spent two days in the yellow jersey but has returned to his regular Jumbo-Visma colours – coincidentally also yellow.