Tour de France 2019, stage 21 – live updates from final day of racing into Paris







6:06PM

95km to go

Team-mates and friends Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) are getiing themselves some well-deserved airtime and they ride on the front of the peloton. Both have had impressive Tours with the former, for me, winning one of the most spectacular stages of his career. Stage eight – the one where he won after being in the breakaway for the entire 200km stage and Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe attacked to gain time on Geraint Thomas who had crashed –was one of the best days I have seen at the Tour in years.

5:58PM

101km to go

As is per normal on this stage, the peloton appears fairly demob happy as riders tap away gently chatting with one another. Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra) was just spotted chewing the fat with Simon Geschke (CCC Team, Ger) while the Yates brothers were all smiles, riding away side-by-side.

5:45PM

Allez, allez!

Nice to see Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) get the opportunity to ride up near the front of the field. The Frenchman has lit up the Tour racing the only way he knows: with panache. Never change Julian.

�� "Hello, thank you guys". Thank YOU Julian!



�� "Thank you, merci les mecs !" Merci à toi @alafpolak1 ! #TDF2019pic.twitter.com/xd5npysunQ



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 28, 2019

5:42PM

Viva Colombia!

Great mood on the Champs-Élysées . . .

Great atmosphere on the Champs Elysees, which has turned even more yellow than usual for a final day of Tour

. . . while back in Egan Bernal's hometown of Zipaquirá the flag sellers are out in force . . .

Zipaquirá is preparing to party in celebration of Bernal's win Credit: AP

5:39PM

What's the number for the fashion police?

Something awful has happened out on the road to Paris. Romain Bardet has gone fully Samuel Sánchez and found himself a pair of polka dot bibshorts. I have always been very fond of Bardet, but I'm now worried about him.

Romain Bardet committed a terrible crime on Sunday Credit: Getty Images

5:23PM

Ineos are getting on it . . .

The team who are about to seal their seventh Tour title in eight years have hit the bottle. Egan Bernal is already onto his second glass of bubbly which, as Sean Kelly points out, could be dangerous. He has not one ounce of fat on him and probably lives the life like a monk and so we don't want him getting too tipsy. Not while in charge of a vehicle!

Egan Bernal has a swig of something bubbly on his spin into Paris

5:14PM

And they're off!

For the final time at this year's Tour de France and Christian Prudhomme has dropped the flag to get the stage under way and against all odd Thomas De Gendt has attacked with some vigour . . . only joking. He has not attacked. Nobody has attacked and nobody will because this is the final stage of the Tour de France which is always a processional affair until the riders reach the Champs-Élysées. Following eight circuits up and down the most famous boulevard in the world, one of the sprinters will challenge the stage and Egan Bernal will become the first Colombian to win the Tour.

5:09PM

Rolling, rolling, rolling . . .

Race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos, Col) has just got the wheels rolling, the Colombian gently pedalling away at the front before the other jersey holders – Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) – follow him as they tap through the short neutralised section of road.

4:56PM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 21 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 128km run from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées. This is it folks, it's the final stage of the race.

This is what the stage profile looks like . . .

The 'racing' is due to get under way at 5.10pm (BST).

4:55PM

Where are we?

4:55PM

As it stands . . .

4:55PM

