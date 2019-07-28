Tour de France 2019, stage 21: What time does final race start today, what TV channel is it on and how does the profile look?

The Tour de France concludes today with the 21st stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées - REUTERS

When is stage 21 of the Tour de France?

Stage 21 of the Tour de France is on Sunday July 28, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The 21st stage at the Tour de France, the 128km run from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées, gets under way at 5.10pm (BST).

What time will Sunday's stage end?

Anytime between 8.10 and 8.29pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

This is it, this is the final stage of the second grand tour of the season.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Sunday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 21: Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées, 128km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 4.45pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 4.45-8.45pm, ITV4 4.45-8.45pm, S4C 5pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?