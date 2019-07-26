Tour de France 2019: When is stage 20, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Saturday with the 20th stage from Albertville to Val Thorens - REUTERS

When is stage 20 of the Tour de France?

Stage 20 of the Tour de France is on Saturday July 27, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the stage start?

The 20th stage at the Tour de France, the 130km run from Albertville to Val Thorens, gets under way at 12.45pm (BST).

What time will Saturday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.29 and 5pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Saturday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 20: Albertville to Val Thorens, 130km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12.15-5pm, ITV4 12.15-5pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?