Tour de France 2019, stage 20 results and standings: Vincenzo Nibali wins summit finish as Egan Bernal seals deal

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates his mountain-top victory as yet another breakaway went all the way - AFP or licensors

Egan Bernal stands to win the Tour de France after finishing a shortened stage 20 into Val Thorens in the yellow jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali collected the stage victory in the Alpine ski resort but the biggest celebrations will be at the Team Ineos hotel, with their 22-year-old Colombian poised to become the youngest winner of the Tour in the post-war era.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bernal needs now only to cross the finish line at the end of Sunday's traditional procession into Paris to seal a seventh Tour win out of the last eight for the British-registered team.

Last year's winner Geraint Thomas gave his young team-mate a high-five as they crossed the line in Val Thorens, having himself moved up in the general classification to make it a one-two for Team Ineos.

Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk will take the bottom step on the podium after Julian Alaphilippe, who started the day second overall after his remarkable run in yellow, cracked once more on the final day.

The Tour concludes in Paris on Sunday with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.