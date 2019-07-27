Tour de France 2019, stage 20 – live updates - Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 130km run from Albertville to Val Thorens shortened 59.5km run from Albertville to Val Thorens.

Stage 20 profile - Tour de France 2019: When is stage 20, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

So folks, here we are. The final day in the mountains which, as I'm sure you know by now, has been shortened to just 59km due to the threat of adverse weather conditions and possible landslides in the high mountains. Here's the official reasoning from a communiqué sent out by race organisers ASO last night:

Due to the difficult weather conditions expected tomorrow [Saturday] and land slides noticed, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified. After taking off from Albertville, the stage will go on the N90 road to head directly to Moutiers and then go on the initial end of stage at the N90 – D915 roundabout, 36kms from the finish. The start will be given in Albertville at 14.30 [1.30pm BST] for a total distance of 59kms. All the intial sporting points will be withdrawn except the KOM standings at the finish in Val Thorens.

Put simply, two categorised climbs – Cormet de Roselend and Côte de Longefoy – have been removed, though the final very long ascent of the hors catégorie Val Thorens remains. There will be no intermediates sprint, though 20 points will be offer on the finishing line in the green jersey competition.

In the mountains classification, currently led by Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), there will be just 40 points up for grabs on the summit of Val Thorens where, quite feasibly, race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos, Col) could steal the maillot à pois off the shoulders of the Frenchman should he fail to finish in the top six and the Colombian win the stage.

There is an assumption that Bernal has won the Tour, but he must first complete today's stage and make sure he does not lose any more than 45sec to Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) who France will be hoping can give it one final crack today. In reality, though, I think that is very unlikely. However, the fight for podium places should be fascinating viewing Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma, Hol) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ger) sitting in fourth and fifth places on general classification. Geraint Thomas (Ineos, GB) who starts the day in third behind Alaphilippe will also be hoping to leapfrog the Deceuninck-Quick Step man to make it an Ineos one-two atop the standings.

I am fully expecting today to be a chaotic stage when there may be some interesting combinations where teams may end up working alongside and even for their rival squads. How about Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick Step teaming up to work against Ineos? Unlikely, I know, but it would be awfully good fun to watch.

Racing is due to start at 1.30pm. There were some rumours circulating earlier that the stage would not go ahead due to the weather conditions, but as it stands the race is very much on.

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 19 days of racing.

