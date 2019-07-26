Tour de France 2019, stage 19 – live updates - REUTERS

1:22PM

108km to go

Romain Sicard (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) has been caught by a septet comprising Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Chad Haga (Sunweb, US), Ben King (Dimension Data, US), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team, US) and Carlos Verona (Movistar, Spa). Back in the bunch there is plenty of aggression on show, nobody wanting to cede an inch of road to rivals.

1:17PM

111km to go

Romain Sicard(Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) is attempting to bridge over to the leading quartet, but he has his work cut out. They are going at a fair lick and have increased their advantage to almost 40sec.

1:15PM

We're on the march on Nairo's army . . .

One again, the Colombians were out in force at the start line this morning, but will they be celebrating again this evening?

Colombian cycling fans at the start village Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1:09PM

116km to go | The gang of four

A quartet of riders – Pello Bilbao (Astana, Spa), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Spa), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates, Irl) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida, Ita) – has chipped off the front and have managed to put 20sec into the peloton. All decent riders who on their day would be more than capable of winning a stage like this, though with so much at stake today they may need more rider to bridge over if they want to go all the way to the line.

1:02PM

123km to go

Rui Costa(UAE Team Emirates, Por), the former world road champion, is looking keen on the front of this short and punchy stage. Pello Bilbao (Astana, Spa) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo, Ita) are also looking lively. While those looking to save their Tours with a stage win are setting a fierce tempo on the front of what is already a fairly strung out peloton, spare a thought for the riders sturuggling at the back. Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin, GB) has already been dropped, as has his Belgian team-mate Jens Debusschere.

12:58PM

125km to go

Interesting to note that Marc Soler (Movistar, Spa) was sat near the front of the bunch throughout the neutralised section, one can only surmise that his Spanish team are once again planning something today. That said, André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic, Ger) was also fairly visible and I can guarantee he will not be planning anything.

12:55PM

Here we go . . .

The 156-strong peloton has navigated its way through the five kilometre neutralised section that took them out onto the open roads outside Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne. Race director Christian Prudhomme has dropped his little flag to signify that it is time to start racing. KM0 has been reached on what will hopefully be a firecracker of a stage.

12:25PM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 19 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 126.5km run from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes.

There may be €5,000 on offer to the first rider over the summit of the l'Iseran – the highest paved pass in the Alps – during today's lumpy stage but it is unlikely those chasing Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) and his leader's yellow jersey will be thinking about the Souvenir Henri Desgrange. Instead they will have their eyes on the bigger prize: cycling immortality. Whether they achieve that today, tomorrow or indeed if at all remains the question on almost everybody's lips right now. My colleague Tom Cary summed the situation perfectly in his report from Thursday's stage which I implore you to go read, right now. "A fascinating race is nearing its conclusion and no one has the answers," he wrote. And he is absolutely right, which is what has made this year's Tour utterly brilliant.

Anyway, here's what the profile of today's stage looks like . .

And with five categorised climbs in today's stage, you probably want to know what points are on offer in the mountains classification, don't you?

But what can those chasing the green jersey earn?

Race is due to start at 12.55pm.

11:55AM

Where are we?

11:55AM

As it stands . . .

11:55AM

