Tour de France 2019, stage 18 results and standings: Nairo Quintana rolls back years; Julian Alaphilippe keeps lead

Julian Alaphilippe kept hold of his yellow jersey despite the best efforts of his rivals - AFP or licensors

Nairo Quintana soloed to victory on stage 18 of the Tour de France in Valloire to salvage success from a disappointing race for the Colombian.

Quintana, who arrived as a contender for the yellow jersey, began the day almost 10 minutes down on the general classification and was allowed to go in the breakaway on a brutal day in the Alps, with the riders tackling the Col de Vars, Col d'Izoard and the Galibier in 208 gruelling kilometres.

Quintana attacked from a much-reduced group seven and a half kilometres from the top of the Galibier, cresting it one minute 43 seconds ahead of the chasing Romain Bardet before descending to his third career Tour stage win.

The Tour continues on Friday with stage 19, the 126.5km run from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, and concludes in Paris on Sunday.