Tour de France 2019, stage 18 – live updates

2:12PM

Bardet attacks . . .

. . . but the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider was unable to catch Julien Bernard and was, in fact, outsprinted by Damiano Caruso at the line. Once over the top and there is a long sweeping descent ahead of the final climb of the day, the 23km long drag up to the summit of the Galibier.

2:08PM

75km to go

Stage leader Julien Bernard is looking relatively comfortable as he taps away, now just over 1km from the summit which tops out at 2,360 metres above sea level. A very strong group of riders – comprising Romain Bardet, Tiesj Benoot, Damiano Caruso, Lennard Kämna, Alexey Lutsenko, Nairo Quintana, Serge Pauwels, Michael Woods and Adam Yates – are in pursuit, but trail the Frenchman by over 30sec.

2:00PM

78km to go

Greg Van Avermaet, who was dropped by Julien Bernard a few minutes ago, is about to be caught by a small group that is being led by Adam Yates and Romain Bardet. Nairo Quintana is in there too, but with his team-mates turning the screw further back one has to consider if he has been positioned in that group foir tactical reasons.

1:57PM

79km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is holding the wheels of the main protagonists. The Frenchman is not going to let go of his maillot jaune without a fight.

1:55PM

79.5km to go

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates, Ita) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates, Irl) have popped and have been spat out of the back. There are just three Ineos riders – Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Wout Poels – in the group that is being dragged along by Spanish climber Marc Soler. Could today be the day Mikel Landa launches an assault on the yellow jersey?

1:53PM

80km to go

More and more riders are starting to pay the price for the high pace being set by Marc Soler. Ineos have seen Jonathan Castroviejo and Gianni Moscon fall out of the back, while Michal Kwiatkowski is also struggling.

1:50PM

81km to go

The stage leaders are just under 6km from the summit of the Col d'Izoard and as the riders approach the toughest part of this brutish climb it is action stations back in the peloton. Julian Alaphilippe appears to have been isolated from his Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates after Movistar moved to the front before increasing the pace. Marc Soler (Movistar, Spa) is pressing hard, setting a high tempo, with Mikel Landa (Movistar, Spa) sat on his wheel looking as cool as a cucumber.

1:41PM

84km to go

Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard's advantage on what I am going to call the breakaway group has swelled to two almost minutes, while the maillot jaune is another six minutes back. A number of riders, including Gorka Izagirre, are starting to feel the hurt. Nils Politt, who was flying earlier today, is another rider who appears to be pedalling squares now, bouncing off the back of the strung out group.

1:33PM

85.5km to go

Stage leaders Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard are very much climbing now and, against all odds, have put over a minute into that group featuring grimpeurs Romain Bardet and Nairo Quintana.

1:31PM

87km to go

Nicholas Roche has managed to get back on, but the Irishman appears a little more bashed up than I had originally thought. The Sunweb rider has shredded his bibshorts and picked up a number of cuts and brusies.

1:25PM

88.8km to go

And Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard are officially onto the Col d'Izoard which is 14.1km in length with an average gradient of 7.30%.

1:25PM

89km to go

Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Bernard have gained around 30sec on the breakaway and the leading pair are on the lower slopes of the Col d'Izoard, only the second hors catégorie mountain in this year's race.

1:20PM

93.3km to go

Greg Van Avermaet is the latest to roll off the front of the breakaway, the Olympic road race champion is being pursued by Julien Bernard.

1:16PM

94km to go

George Bennett has managed to get back on following his spill a few minutes ago. The Kiwi who will ride as mountain domestique for team-mate Steven Kruijswijk later this afternoon, was made to work hard and despite a few scares, navigated his way through the cavalacade of team cars that follow the travelling circus that is the Tour de France.

1:05PM

100km to go

Nikias Arndt has floated off the front and gained himself an advantage of over 15sec on breakaway. There is absolutely no way the 27-year-old can win this stage so not 100 per cent sure what he is thinking about. Perhaps he just fancies some peace and quiet, possibly fed up with Romain Bardet chattering away to his team-mates. Who knows?

1:00PM

Crash in the peloton!

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma, NZ) and Nicholas Roche (Sunweb, Irl) were just involved in a crash. Both are back on their bikes, but the Kiwi appears to have picked up a few cuts and bruises for his troubles. After losing Tony Martin yesterday after the German was kicked out of the race, that will have been a nervous few moments for Steven Kruijswijk and the team management at Jumbo-Visma.

12:54PM

Nice views . . .

. . . for us, at least.

12:53PM

110km to go

Carlos Verona was just forced into stopping at the side of the road, the Spaniard appears to have punctured or suffered a minor mechanical problem with his bike. Once his team car arrives he will be back in his saddle and he shouldn't have too much trouble getting back on.

12:42PM

125.12km to go

Tim Wellens has just extended his lead in the mountains classification after the Belgian was first over the Col de Vars. Romain Bardet followed in the slipstream of Wellens, but stopped short of using up too much energy in scrapping over the maximum points on offer.

With bigger climbs to follow – the Col d'Izoard and Col du Galibier – where 40 points will be on offer at the summit of each, I imagine Bardet is keeping something in the tank for later in the day. I am still assuming Bardet is thinking about challenging for the polka dot jersey.

12:30PM

127.5km to go

Mikaël Cherel has rejoined the breakaway whose lead has increased slightly to 6min 35sec.

12:22PM

129.9km to go

Mikaël Cherel has rolled off the front of the breakaway, but I cannot see his Ag2r-La Mondiale team leader Romain Bardet being too happy about that. Not unless he was sent off up the road to encourage attacks, or an increase in pace. I have a sneaking suspicion that Bardet is thinking about targeting the mountains classification so it will be interesting to see what happens atop the Col de Vars.

12:18PM

131km to go

The leading group is around 3km into the 9.3km drag up the category one ascent of the Col de Vars. As the moment the breakaway is sticking together, while back in the peloton Julian Alaphilippe has a trio of Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates riding on the front for him.

12:13PM

134km to go

By the way, a few minutes ago Pierre-Luc Périchon was forced to drop back to the medical car after the Frenchman was stung by a bee.

But will there be a sting in the tail of today's stage? Will Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) manage to keep hold of his maillot jaune as the leader of the Tour de France, or will that leader's yellow jersey be changing hands? Stick with us all afternoon to find out.

12:07PM

That breakaway in full

Andrey Amador(Movistar, Crc), Nikias Arndt (Sunweb, Ger), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos, Hol), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo, Fra), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First, Ita), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida, Ita), Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), Simon Geschke (CCC Team, Ger), Mathias Frank (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Swi), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates, Col), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott, SA), Gorka Izagirre (Astana, Spa), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Jumbo-Visma, Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott, Den), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb, Ger), Mathieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ, Fra), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana, Kaz), Amaël Moinard (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie, Fra), Serge Pauwels (CCC Team, Bel), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), Nairo Quintana (Movistar, Col), Maximiliano Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Arg), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol), Carlos Verona (Movistar, Spa), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Michael Woods (EF Education First, Can) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB).

Their advantage on the peloton has grown to 5min 49sec.

11:55AM

142.5km to go

The breakaway's lead has increased to 4min 45sec. Bear with me for a few minutes and I will get you the full list of riders in this sizable posse.

11:45AM

150km to go | The big break

The pace in the peloton has eased up a little, allowing the breakaway to pull out a little more time on the maillot jaune and the main protagonists in the race for the overall. Adam Yates, Romain Bardet and Nairo Quintana are all in the leading group, with the latter being the highest-placed on general classification (+9min 30sec). The peloton will not want to give the breakaway too long a leash here today knowing that if they do Quintana could make huge gains on the general classification.

11:34AM

160km to go

Jasper De Buyst(Lotto-Soudal, Bel), the lead-out man for Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan, has won the intermediate sprint but with none of the main players in the points classification in the leading group this will have no impact at the top of the standings in the race for the green jersey.

11:30AM

164km to go

Wout Poels (Ineos, Hol) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal, Aus) were involved in a crash a few minutes ago, but fear not they are back up and on their bikes and tapping away in pursuit of the speeding bunch.

A big group has formed at the front but its composition is a combination of sprinters and grimpeurs and so I'm not too sure how long this will hold together – I'm sure it will fall apart on the category one Col de Vars.

11:25AM

Correction corner

Ooops, that Lotto-Soudal rider was not Thomas De Gendt, but the young man from Ghent Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal, Bel). Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo, Fra) has also managed to bridge over to the group which leads the peloton by 16sec.

11:22AM

1667km to go

Thomas De Gendt(Lotto-Soudal, Bel) has managed to bridge over to the leading quartet.

11:20AM

170km to go | Brailsford on Rowe

Speaking at the team buses this morning, Ineos team principal Dave Brailisford was sticking by his guns by saying Luke Rowe was hard done after he was kicked out of the race on Wednesday evening following his coming together with Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger), who was also booted out.

"Sometimes a little bit of context wouldn't go amiss."



Sir Dave Brailsford reflects upon Luke Rowe's expulsion from @LeTourpic.twitter.com/GXVYl1c3EH



11:14AM

173.5km to go

A four-man group has attacked off the front and already they have over 15 seconds on the peloton. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott, SA), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb, Ger), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana, Kaz) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB) are off up the road, but I imagine plenty of others will want to bridge over to them.

11:11AM

175km to go

Alexey Lutsenko and Pierre-Luc Périchon are back in the bunch now, the Astana man appearing unhappy with team-mate Pello Bilbao who was working to chase down the pair a few moments ago.

11:07AM

177km to go

A number of riders including yesterday's stage winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott, Ita), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) are looking to bridge over to the leading duo, the faster men no doubt being lured out by the possibility of points on offer at the intermediate sprint in the small town of Les Thuiles which will follow in around 15km. In addition to those chasing points in the race for the green jersey, there are a number of climbers who pose no threat to the general classification – such as Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) – riding on the front, sniffing out a route into the leading pack.

11:03AM

185km to go

Yoann Offredo(Wanty-Gobert, Fra) has been spotted hanging off the back of the peloton, the Frenchman is the current lanterne rouge and started today's stage 3hr 22min 16sec adrift of race leader Julian Alaphilippe.

10:58AM

190km to go

Alexey Lutsenko was the first rider over that cheeky little climb, the Kazakhstan national road race champion followed closely by Frenchman Pierre-Luc Périchon.

Further down the road and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB), who has already won two stages at this year's race, is looking lively. I would not be surprised to see the young Briton going for a third stage win here today.

10:52AM

195km to go

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana, Kaz) has chipped off the front and has taken with him Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), the latter of whom was in yesterday's break. Lutsenko , as I'm sure you know, had a great start to the season as did his Astana squad, but results have been poor for both at this year's Tour de France. The withdrawal of Jakob Fuglsang during Tuesday's stage will have felt like a huge blow for the squad, but it may just have freed their riders to go off in search of stages. Pello Bilbao (Spa), Omar Fraile (Spa) or Gorka Izagirre (Spa) may also fancy their chances today should this move from Lutsenko falter.

10:46AM

Let's go

With today being a huge, huge day in the Tour de France it was a slightly earlier start than normal and the race is already under way. Do not fear, though, you have not missed too much. The peloton is already onto the first climb of the day, the category three Côté des Demoiselles Coiffées with a small group of strong riders looking to form a break.

10:40AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 18 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 208km run from Embrun to Valloire.

Very little build-up to today's stage which looks a little like this:

