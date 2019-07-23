Tour de France 2019: When is stage 17, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Wednesady with the 17th stage from Pont du Gard to Gap - REUTERS

When is stage 17 of the Tour de France?

Stage 17 of the Tour de France is on Wednesday July 24, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the stage start?

The 17th stage at the Tour de France, the 200km run from Pont du Gard to Gap, gets under way at 11.40am (BST).

What time will Wednesday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.12 and 4.40pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Wednesday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 17: Pont du Gard to Gap, 200km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.30am

Live TV details: Eurosport1 11-4.45pm, ITV4 11-4.45pm, S4C website only 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?

Stage 17 - How to follow the 2019 Tour de France online, on live TV and through daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

​