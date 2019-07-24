Tour de France 2019, stage 17 results and standings: Matteo Trentin solos to victory as Julian Alaphilippe keeps lead

Julian Alaphilippe kept hold of his leader's yellow jersey for another day at the Tour de France - AFP or licensors

Matteo Trentin won stage 17 of the Tour de France from the breakaway in Gap as Mitchelton-Scott collected their fourth victory of the race.

The European champion was part of a 33-man group which went up the road early in the 200km stage from Pont du Gard, and he broke clear on the approach to the final climb as the group began to splinter.

Trentin crested the Col de la Sentinelle with a 25-second advantage over Deceuninck-Quick Step's Kasper Asgreen and was able to extend that lead on the long descent into town to win by 36 seconds.

The Tour continues on Thursday with stage 18, the 207km run from Embrun to Valloire, and concludes in Paris on Sunday.