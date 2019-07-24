Tour de France 2019, stage 17 – live updates

Thomas De Gendt, once again, put himself in the big breakaway - 2019 Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1:20PM

120km to go

The breakaway's advantage has grown out to 8min 9sec. The back drop to today's stage looks absolutely stunning, but not too sure I would fancy riding as hard as the leading group is in this heat.

1:17PM

At home with Thomas De Gendt . . .

In football they were called liberos – those supremely talented individuals able to glide effortlessly between defence and midfield where, as playmakers, they pulled the strings and dictated the flow of the game, before chipping in with the odd, often spectacular, goal. Though long since vanquished to the libraries of time, grainy images of a marauding Franz Beckenbauer, even now over 40 years after Der Kaiser made his final appearance for West Germany, somehow remain burned into the collective consciousnesses of students of football. Not so Thomas De Gendt, the 32-year-old who rides for Lotto-Soudal. “I played football for about four years. It was fun to play, but it wasn’t interesting enough and I wasn’t that good at it,” De Gendt explains. “I was around nine or 10 year’s old and decided I wanted to take the cycling a little more seriously and so I stopped playing football.” Sat at home with Telegraph Sport during the close season De Gendt is relaxed, but serious. It’s a serious business this cycling here in the homeland of Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck where the sport continues to dominate the brutal, often bleak and unforgiving, landscape.

1:10PM

130km to go

Story continues

Andrea Pasqualon won the intermediate sprint a few minutes ago, though with none of the leading riders in the points classification in the breakaway that has very little, if any, bearing on the standings in that particular competition. The breakaway's advantage has increased to over seven minutes now and I'm starting to think that today's stage winner will not come from the main peloton which has a group of Deceuninck-Quick Step riders on the front.

12:46PM

145km to go

All calm in the peloton. Total-Direct Énergie have eased off on the front of the peloton and peeled off to allow a few of the other squads to help out. The 33-man leading group's advantage has grown out to 4min 27sec and I'm taking this as my cue to pop out and grab an early lunch.

12:35PM

155km to go | Total madness

Total-Direct Énergie still has four or five men on the front of the peloton burning up vital energy chasing a breakaway that is simply too big and way too experienced to be caught. With three massive stage to follow in the mountains the riders who missed the break and are now being punished will not be enjoying this. In this heat this is utter madness from Total-Direct Énergie who, presumably, will not be winning any friends in the peloton who would probably prefer to knock it off a few clicks.

12:28PM

160km to go | Breakaway details

This rather large breakaway comprises Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Den), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Eri), Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates, Nor), Simon Clarke (EF Education First, Aus), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates, Por), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Omar Fraile (Astana, Spa), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data, Nor), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates, Col), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Astana, Spa), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott, Den), Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Ben King (Dimension Data, US), Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates, Nor), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert, Bel), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo, Hol), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar, Por), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Gobert, Ita), Anthony Perez (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe, Aut), ​Nicholas Roche (Sunweb, Irl), Michael Schär (CCC Team, Swi), Tom Scully (EF Education First, NZ), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo, Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo, Bel), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida, Bel), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott, Ita) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel). As it stands, they lead the Total-Direct Énergie-powered peloton by 1min 50sec.

�� "I spy with my little eye, something beginning with T and ending in Gendt..."



�� YES! That's right, it's @DeGendtThomas of @Lotto_Soudal in the breakaway AGAIN! ��#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/8y1a60Wc4L



— Le Tour de France UK (@letour_uk) July 24, 2019

12:18PM

170km to go

Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra) and Anthony Turgis (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) briefly attacked off the front of the peloton, but with Sunweb on the front the pair were soon reined back in before a posse of Total-Direct Énergie riders took over the riding duties on the front. Having failed to get a rider into the breakaway – I think we can now call it a break given it has an advantage of 1min 30sec – Total-Direct Énergie boss Jean-René Bernaudeau appears to be punishing his riders by making them work hard on the front in what is, surely, an exercise in futility.

12:06PM

180km to go

The leading group continues to ride hard and has increased its advantage to 45sec, but the peloton has yet to give up the chase. The elastic is still very much intact, but is close to snapping. There are some very big names in the leading group, but nobody that threatens the general classification. Greg Van Avermaet is up there, as is Jasper Stuyven, Rui Costa, Matteo Trentin, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Thomas De Gendt. I will get you the full composition of that group very soon.

11:55AM

190km to go

UAE Team Emirates has four riders – Sven Erik Bystrom, Rui Costa, Sergio Henao and Vegard Stake Laengen – in the leading group which comprises around 35 riders. The advantage on the peloton is a shade below 30sec. There are a few teams – most notably Total-Direct Énergie and Arkéa-Samsic – who appear a little miffed to have missed that move and are giving it beans on the front of the peloton.

11:49AM

Big split!

A huge group has formed at the front of the race, not 100 per cent sure if this is the breakaway for the day but there's certainly quite a large gap between those at the front and the peloton.

11:46AM

195km to go

It will surprise few regular readers to discover that Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) has started the stage in a fairly aggressive manner. The breakaway king took with him a stack of riders, including Magnus Cort (Astana, Den) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates, Por), but they were marked fairly tightly. This breakaway may take some time to form.

11:41AM

And they're off!

After tapping their way through the 7km neutralised section of today's stage, race director Christian Prudhomme has dropped his flag as his shiny red Skoda reached KM0. The race is on.

11:39AM

Pinot has spoken . . .

. . . and the Groupama-FDJ rider has predicted today will be a day for the breakaway: “It’s a transition stage for attackers. There’ll be a big battle for the breakaway. As for myself, I’ll try to keep a maximum of energy for the three coming days in the mountains. Since last year, I did some sauna sessions to get used to the heat. It worked pretty well last year before La Vuelta. I feel great now, physically and mentally. I have no reason for not being mentally strong. I’ll give my best until Saturday.”

11:31AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 17 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 200km run from Pont du Gard to Gap. Quite a long stage today which given the extreme heat – it is forecast to peak at around 40°C – could be a slow one, but I'm expecting quite a sizeable breakaway with much of the focus being on the stage win rather than a general classification battle royal.

With three huge, huge days to come in the battle for the general classification I imagine the big names will be hoping to stay safe and keep their powder dry ahead of the hostilities in the high mountains.

stage 17

With a number of teams – 15 – having failed to win stages and general classification ambitions having gone up in smoke, there will be an awful lot of riders looking to save their Tours today. With Jakob Fuglsang having abandoned on Tuesday, I am predicting that his Astana team will be desperate to put a man or three into the break: Pello Bilbao, Magnus Cort, Omar Fraile or Alexey Lutsenko could all fancy their chances. Equally, breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) or his team-mate Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) will be expected to feature, as may Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) who has had a fairly forgettable Tour thus far, likewise that man Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) may be hoping to get in the break with an early eye on the points on offer at the intermediate sprint in the small town of Vaison-la-Romaine which is just over 60km into the stage. I could go on, and on, and list around 40 riders who will be hoping to get in the breakaway, but I will not do that.

Two riders who will definitely not be in the breakaway today is Luis León Sánchez (Astana, Spa) and Cees Bol (Sunweb, Hol) who are non-starters today. Both were invloved in that crash that forced Fuglsang to abandon yesterday.

Anyway, here's what is offer in the race for the polka dot jersey . . .

. . . and for those chasing the points jersey, there's this:

11:10AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

11:10AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 16 days of racing.

11:06AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

The Tour de France resumed after its rest day with a loop into the stunning countryside around Nîmes. With so many aggressive days of racing behind them, and with the Alps to come, it was hardly surprising that the day felt like a transitional stage – even if the race didn’t actually transition anywhere.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau reflect on the stage as Nîmes celebrates summer and the Tour, before looking ahead to the final stages in the Alps.

We hear from Marc Sergeant, the Lotto-Soudal boss who signed Ewan at the start of the season, and his former sports director Matt White, who let him go from Mitchelton-Scott. There’s also news of Jakob Fuglsang’s withdrawal from the race following a crash and reaction from his Astana team.

François explains when and why you should walk out of a bar in the south of France, Richard talks to AP journalist John Leicester about why Tuesday’s stage had special significance for him and his family and there’s another exciting episode of Outside the Team Bus.