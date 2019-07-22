Tour de France 2019: When is stage 16, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Tuesday with the 16th stage from Nîmes to Nîmes - REUTERS

When is stage 16 of the Tour de France?

Stage 16 of the Tour de France is on Tuesday July 23, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The 16th stage at the Tour de France, the 177km run from Nîmes to Nîmes, gets under way at 12.30pm (BST).

What time will Tuesday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.16 and 4.37pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Tuesday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 16: Nîmes to Nîmes, 177km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12-4.45pm, ITV4 12-4.45pm, S4C website only 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?

Stage 16 - How to follow the 2019 Tour de France online, on live TV and through daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

