Tour de France 2019, stage 16 results and standings: Caleb Ewan wins second stage while Julian Alaphilippe retains yellow

Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins the stage - REUTERS

Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this year's Tour de France when he prevailed in a bunch sprint at the end of the 16th stage, a 177-km ride around Nimes on Monday.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Italian Elia Viviani and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who took second and third place, respectively.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas took yet another tumble but escaped unhurt to stay 1:35 behind the overall leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang, who started the day ninth overall, crashed 28.5 km from the finish and abandoned the race.