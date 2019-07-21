Tour de France 2019, stage 15 results and standings: Simon Yates wins from break; Julian Alaphilippe retains yellow

Simon Yates soloed to his second Tour de France victory of the week on stage 15 to the Prat d'Albis as Julian Alaphilippe finally cracked and the fight for yellow came alive behind.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates attacked with 8.7km left of the steep climb above Foix to follow up his victory on Thursday's stage 12 to Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

Behind, Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot attacked the reduced group of favourites and distanced Geraint Thomas, though the Welshman put in a late dig of his own to ensure he remained above the Frenchman in the general classification.

The Tour continues on Tuesday with stage 16, the 177km run from Nîmes to Nîmes, and concludes in Paris on Sunday.