Tour de France 2019, stage 15 – live updates

Sunday will see the final day of racing in the Pyrenees - REX

11:47AM

155km to go

Serge Pauwels (CCC Team, Bel) surges off the front. The Belgian was in the breakaway with Simon Yates et al during stage 12, but was unable to hold the wheels on the final climb.

11:43AM

158km to go

Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal, Ger) pops out of the back while at the other end of the stage – at the pointy end of the peloton – Astana are looking lively. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana, Kaz) is up towards the front with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida, Bel), stage winner on the steep uphill finish on La Planche des Belles Filles, riding in his wheel.

11:41AM

159km to go

Michael Woods (EF Education First, Can) is the next rider to give it a go. The former runner gives his legs a stretch and puts some space between himself and the peloton which is fairly strung out as a result of the rapid pace being set at the start of this stage.

11:39AM

160km to go

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin, Rus), for the second day running, briefly attempted to clip off the front, but to no avail.

11:36AM

162km to

The peloton has regrouped and after 20 kilometres of today's potentially huge day in the race for the general classification, it is stalemate on the front.

11:29AM

167km to go

As predicted, this race will just not settle down. Benoît Cosnefroy, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ita), Nicholas Roche (Sunweb, Irl), Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team, Pol) now lead by a handful of seconds while Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin, Aut) is chasing down this quartet.

11:22AM

175km to go

Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates, Nor) rode through the escapees and briefly led the race, but the 27 year-old was quickly reined back in by a fresh quartet comprising Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida, Ita), Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Gobert, Ita).

11:17AM

178km to go

Jesús Herrada(Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Spa) and Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) were the next two riders to attempt to form a break, but the duo were reined back in. Magnus Cort (Astana, Den) counter-attacks and takes with him Michael Schär (CCC Team, Swi) before Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida, Slo), Fabien Grellier (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) bridge over to form a leading quintet. A very lively start and one that may not have settled down just yet.

11:12AM

182km to go

Ok folks, straight from the flag a number of riders attacked off the front of the peloton and you will not be surprised to discover breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) was involved. Today is a day suited to a break, but with a number of teams having seen their general classification hopes take a battering over the last few days, there could be some big names trying to get into today's breakaway.

11:10AM

And they're off!

Today's racing is under way.

11:06AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 15 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 185km run from Limoux to Foix.

Very little build-up to today's stage. Here's the stage profile . . .

Stage 15 - How to follow the 2019 Tour de France online, on live TV and through daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

. . . and here's what is offer in the race for the polka dot jersey . . .

. . . and for those chasing the points jersey, there's this:

10:55AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

10:55AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 14 days of racing.

10:55AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

This most enthralling Tour de France took another twist on the Col du Tourmalet and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau were there to witness the stage and record their thoughts as the race unfolded.

The first big question asked of Julian Alaphilippe, the race leader, was whether he would cope on the first hors categorie mountain of the Tour, and the first time this race has gone above 2,000 metres.

We asked a range of people whether they thought Alaphilippe could win the Tour, we ask what happened to Geraint Thomas and weigh up whether Alaphilippe or Thibaut Pinot are the most likely of the French contenders to win the race.