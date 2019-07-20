Thibaut Pinot wins on Tourmalet as Julian Alaphilippe extends lead at Tour de France and Geraint Thomas cracks

Thibaut Pinot punches the air in celebration after winning on the summit of the Tourmalet - AFP or licensors

Geraint Thomas saw this Tour de France hopes fade on the brutal slopes of the Tourmalet as he lost contact with the main favourites in the final kilometre before Thibaut Pinot took victory.

Julian Alaphilippe once again defied expectations to finish second in the yellow jersey while Welshman Thomas was distanced and finished 36 seconds after Pinot.

It was a dramatic finish to another stage which rewrote the general classification as contenders were dropped one-by-one on the Tourmalet, with Adam Yates and Dan Martin seeing their overall hopes effectively ended.

The new general classification shows Deceuninck-Quick Step's Alaphilippe extend his lead over second-placed Thomas to two minutes and two seconds, while Steven Kruijswijk moves into third place ahead of Egan Bernal.

Alaphilippe had already defied predictions to pull out time on Thomas in Friday's time trial, but that it was the defending champion that cracked before him on the Tour's first hors categorie climb was an even bigger surprise.

4:53PM

Defending champion Thomas speaks . . .

After losing time to race leader Julian Alaphilippe and, perhaps more worryingly, to team-mate Egan Bernal who looked the strongest of the two Ineos riders in the first proper test in the high mountains, a few minutes ago spoke with the television crews, saying he felt "quite weak" throughout the stage.

Geraint Thomas struggled in the high mountains on Saturday Credit: REUTERS

"I just didn’t feel quite on it from the start. Just quite weak. At the end I knew I had to try to pace it. I didn’t really attempt to follow them when they kicked. I felt it was better to ride my own pace and limit my losses that way, rather than trying to stay with them and blow up at the end.

"It was a tough day out there. I’m just a bit disappointed, but it is what it is. I just tried to limit the damage. Still a lot to come, and hopefully I’ll feel a bit better tomorrow."

4:15PM

Thomas loses time

Steven Kruijswijk finished third. What a great day for French cycling, but a quite unforgettable one for Welsh fans after their man Geraint Thomas finished in eighth spot, 36sec behind the stage winner Pinot and 28sec behind team-mate Egan Bernal who looked the strongest Ineos rider on the first proper mountain test at this year's Tour.

4:12PM

Alaphilippe extends his lead

Julian Alaphilippe finishes second to earn himself a six-second time bonus which has allowed him to increase his lead over defending champion Geraint Thomas to 2min 2sec.

4:11PM

Pinot wins stage 14 at the Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot wins the stage! That's an incredible win for the Frenchman.

4:10PM

300 metres to go

Pinot looking good, but there's a group of five riders who could win this famous stage.

4:09PM

500 metres to go

Geraint Thomas is losing more and more time.

4:08PM

1km to go

Geraint Thomas is dropped and Julian Alaphippe is holding on.

4:08PM

1.2km to go

Emanuel Buchmann takes it up and he's flying. Geraint Thomas is dropped.

4:07PM

1.3km to go

Rigoberto Urán is the next to be dropped.

4:07PM

1.5km to go

Jakob Fuglsang has popped.

4:06PM

2km to go

George Bennett, Steven Kruijswijk, Emanuel Buchmann, Mikel Landa. That's the order of the first four riders, but Pinot is loitering. Julian Alaphilippe is still in there.

4:05PM

2.5km to go

Emanuel Buchmann is holding the wheels of Jumbo-Visma, but Laurens De Plus has now peeled off before handing over to mountain domestique George Bennett. Who will be the first to attack?

4:02PM

3km to go

Jumbo-Visma who have three riders in the is leading group - Laurens De Plus, George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk - now take over on the front.

4:01PM

3.5km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is still in this leading group after David Gaudu is caught and dropped. Nairo Quintana is over a minute down the road.

4:00PM

3.7km to go

Thibaut Pinot is not following, but instead waiting for Jumbo-Visma to chase. Valverde has been dropped.

3:59PM

4km to go

David Gaudu attacks!

3:58PM

4.5km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is riding on the wheel of defending champion Geraint Thomas. Can he hold on all the way to the summit? Emanuel Buchmann is in there for Bora-Hansgrohe, but it's David Gaudu who is making this group suffer right now.

3:56PM

5km to go

Richie Porte is dropped, as is Enric Mas. Wout Poels is suffering too leaving just two Ineos riders in this leading group: Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

3:55PM

5.5km to go

Warren Barguil has been reined back in. Over to you David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot.

3:54PM

6km to go

Warren Barguil is, I'm almost certain, about to be caught.

3:53PM

6.5km to go

David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot are caught and have Jakob Fuglsang (Astana, Den) glued onto their wheels, followed by world champion Alejandro Valverde and Movistar team-mate Mikel Landa. Steven Kruijswijk is next in the group just ahead of Ineos and Geraint Thomas.

3:51PM

7.2km to go

Thibaut Pinot has attacked and he has the brilliant young climber and Groupama-FDJ team-mate David Gaudu for company. Can Pinot catch his compatriot Warren Barguil?

3:50PM

7.5km to go

The maillot jaune of Julian Alaphilippe is at the back of the peloton.

3:49PM

8km to go

Warren Barguil has managed to put 12sec into the peloton which now has Dylan van Baarle (Ineos, Hol) pulling on the front. Further back and Nairo Quintana now has Andrey Amador for company.

3:47PM

8.7km to go

And Ineos are now on the front of the peloton.

3:46PM

Barguil attacks | 9.5km to go

Warren Barguil is the new stage leader and the little flâneur is off up the road. Can the French national champion give his compatriots something else to sing about this evening?

3:44PM

10km to go | Quintana is dropped!

Crikey, Nairo Quintana cannot hold the wheels and has fallen out of the back of the group that is being powered along by his own team-mates.

3:43PM

10.6km to go

Nairo Quintana is sat near the rear of the peloton while his Movistar team-mates continue to tow the group up the steep slopes of the Tourmalet. Andrey Amador peels off to lead the way and is followed by team-mates Marc Soler, Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa

3:39PM

11.5km to go

Pello Bilbao (Astana, Spa) is shelled while Guillaume Martin is now struggling to hold the wheels. The peloton is riding through the small town of Barèges, just under halfway from the summit of the Tourmalet.

3:37PM

12.5km to go

The Yates brothers are over 40sec off the back while Dan Martin has now popped. Gorka Izagirre (Astana, Spa), the Basque mountain domestique, is the next to go out the back. Rider are dropping like flies as the Movistar train steams ever forward.

3:33PM

Yates brothers dropped

Adam Yates and his twin brother Simon are going backwards. Movistar are driving a hard pace on the front of the peloton which has been whittled down to just 30 riders now. Omar Fraile (Astana, Spa) has been dropped and Dan Martin is struggling to hold the wheels. There are going to be some big casualties here today.

3:27PM

15.5km to go

Élie Gesbert has managed to bridge over to Romain Sicard, perhaps motivated by the thought of Ineos and Gianni Moscon closing in – they're just 48sec down the road now, hugging the wheels of Movistar.

3:25PM

16.5km to go

Julian Alaphilippe is nestled safely at the heart of the peloton which is trailing stage leader Romain Sicard by 1min 9sec.

3:22PM

Here we go . . .

Both stage leader Romain Sicard and the following group, which features the maillot jaune and all of his rivals, are onto the first hors catégorie climb at this year's Tour de France. For those interested, here's a close look at the profile of this Pyrenean behemoth which just goes one, and on, and on . . . until the final 1,000 metres where, quite cruelly, the road kicks up into double digits.

Mountain top finish at the Col du Tourmalet. The steepest slopes (12%) come in the final 400m after the final hairpin. 19km in length averaging 5.4%https://t.co/Iq2YP5kn5T#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/APjWJGHhh5 — VeloViewer (@VeloViewer) July 20, 2019

3:17PM

Bardet is in the gruppetto . . .

. . . but I don't think he's laughing.

3:16PM

22km to go

Romain Sicard has managed to ghost his way off the front of the race and the Total-Direct Énergie rider is just a couple of kilometres away from the real start of the final climb of the day. The approach, by the way, is a long drag up at a gradient of between two and three percent. It's really really annoying. Anyway, the Frenchman is leading by 1min 25sec while further back the trio of Tim Wellens, Vincenzo Nibali and ​Élie Gesbert have been caught by the peloton. Movistar are looking very hungry.

3:09PM

Intermediate sprint details . . .

For what it's worth, here are the details in full:

3:05PM

The Tour legend where stories are made and lives are changed

Two thousand metres above sea level, the Col du Tourmalet has regularly provided the canvas on which some of the Tour de France's most enduring tales have been told. Henri Desgrange, the Tour's founding father, thought the Pyrenean pass too difficult to be raced over. The prologue to its story was written when journalist Alphonse Steinès ventured into the high mountains on a mission to prove Desgrange wrong. In January 1910 Steinès set off on a reconnaissance mission that would change the course of the race's history. Despite failing to reach the snow-covered summit by car and later on foot, after getting to within three kilometres of the top an exhausted and almost frozen Steinès relayed a message to Desgrange telling him it was "perfectly passable". Six months later, race leader Octave Lapize crested the Tourmalet before letting Steinès and colleague Victor Breyer know exactly what he thought of them. “Vous êtes des assassins! Oui, des assassins!’ ("You are murderers! Yes, murderers!"), he shouted.

3:01PM

31.16km to go

Tim Wellens adds another €1,500 to his prize pot after the Lotto-Soudal rider wins the uncontested intermediate sprint ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and ​Élie Gesbert.

2:53PM

40km to go

Just a shade over 20km until the big climb of the day starts. I am hearing that Adam Yates has managed to get back on, but at what cost? The effort and energy he will have burned in chasing could cost dearly on the brutish long drag up to the summit of the Tourmalet where the first rider – and thus the stage winner – will trouser himself the Souvenir Jacques Goddet which is worth €5,000.

2:47PM

42km to go

Vincenzo Nibali lose Tim Wellens and ​Élie Gesbert, by the way, lead the stage but with only 1min 20sec on the peloton it is very unlikely to stay that way all the way to the finish.

2:46PM

45km to go

Tim Wellens and ​Élie Gesbert have managed to regroup with Vincenzo Nibali following the first half of the descent off the Soulor. Carlos Verona, meanwhile, has dropped back to assist his Movistar team-mates on the front of the peloton. Are they planning on an assault on the Tourmalet and if so, will it be Nairo Quintana or Mikel Landa who goes for glory?

2:39PM

50km to go

It is no surprise to see Vincenzo Nibali lose Tim Wellens and ​Élie Gesbert on the descent. The Bahrain-Merida rider who is stage hunting here at the Tour de France following his exertions at the recent Giro d'Italia is touching speeds of around 90kmh.

2:37PM

51km to go

Movistar led the peloton over the summit. The road looks to be in fairly decent condition and thankfully, despite that mist on the top, dry.

2:35PM

56.66km to go

Tim Wellens goes over the mist covered Col du Soulor ahead of Vincenzo Nibali to extend his lead in the mountains classification. Nibali, as I'm sure you know, is a fearless descender. Not too sure about Tim Wellens and ​Élie Gesbert.

Further back and Romain Bardet is losing more and more time.

2:32PM

57km to go

Ilnur Zakarin, a real mountain goat who ordinarily prefers to ride off the front all alone, is edging closer to Tim Wellens, Vincenzo Nibali and ​Élie Gesbert. However, once at the summit there's a long descent which is not Zakarin's preferred terrain so I wouldn't be too surprised if he is caught over the other side.

2:28PM

58km to go

Tim Wellens, Vincenzo Nibali and ​Élie Gesbert have attacked the break. A few moments later Ilnur Zakarin rises out of his saddle before producing a hard kick. The Russian is off in pursuit of the leading trio.

Tim Wellens is riding an aggressive race Credit: REUTERS

2:26PM

59km to go

Adam Yates(Mitchelton-Scott, GB) has been dropped, but he has his twin brother Simon for company. Quite a number of riders are now struggling on this tricky climb.

Tour

Sergio Henao has now been caught by the Movistar-powered peloton.

2:23PM

60km to go

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra) is off the back and looks to be pedalling squares. Not sure if he has had a mechanical issue, but watching him suffer like this is just horrible. Chin up, Romain.

2:21PM

60.5km to go

The breakaway has split into two, three or even four groups now. Lennard Kämna, Ilnur Zakarin, Vincenzo Nibali, Tim Wellens, Matej Mohoric and Carlos Verona are all in the leading group around 4.5km from the summit. Movistar, meanwhile, are looking very lively back in the chasing group.

Vincenzo Nibali (left to right), Sergio Henao and Tim Wellens got in the early breakaway Credit: EPA

2:18PM

61.5km to go

Not looking great for Groupama-FDJ who may have done too much work, too soon, on the front of the peloton. They have lost a couple of their riders while Movistar has sent Marc Soler to the front.

2:16PM

62km to go

More and more riders are getting shelled by the peloton as is winds its way up the Soulor. Ilnur Zakarin, Marco Haller and Rein Taaramae are starting to ride a little harder on the front of the breakaway, while Luke Rowe has inched his way into position near the front of peloton, the Ineos road captain monitoring the riders of Groupama-FDJ who are hoping to set up their leader Thibaut Pinot today.

Les coureurs sont dans l'ascension du Col du Soulor, @anthonyroux18 et @stefankueng donnent le rythme dans le peloton. #TDF2019pic.twitter.com/SzKBGO1Z3x — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) July 20, 2019

2:05PM

66km to go

Unsurprisingly, a number of the faster men are now struggling as the road rises up on the lower slopes of the Soulor as they fall out of the back of the peloton. The gap on the break is just 2min 25sec.

With a strong break, @GroupamaFDJ have already started driving the bunch, the first 40km of stage 14 have been covered at a very hard pace.



Attackers - 46.4km/h

Peloton - 44.0km/h



The gap is down to 2' as the break faces the first slopes up Col du Soulor.#TDF2019#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/9o8KMwiRgS









— letourdata (@letourdata) July 20, 2019

2:01PM

67.5km to go

The breakaway has been climbing for some time, but has only just reached the climb 'proper'. The riders all appear to be working well together, although their advantage on the peloton has dropped slightly by around 10sec.

Julian Alaphilippe fans Credit: Getty Images

1:54PM

70km to go

The leading riders are approaching the first serious climb of the day, the category one Col du Soulor.

1:48PM

Numbers . .

.@vincenzonibali, one of the only 7 riders to have won all three Grand Tours, is on the hunt for a 6th #TDF stage win.



Among the #TDF2019 participants, only Peter Sagan and André Greipel won more stages than him.#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/7tFflTIzMB



— letourdata (@letourdata) July 20, 2019

1:40PM

80km to go

Eagle-eyed readers out there will have noticed that Groupama-FDJ has one rider – Mathieu Ladagnous – in the breakaway. One can only guess that Ladagnous has been put in that group to act as a satellite rider on behalf of his team leader Thibaut Pinot later in the day. Back in the peloton, which trails at 2min 51sec, Groupama-FDJ are riding on the front which would suggest that they are confident of setting up Pinot for the stage win atop the Tourmalet today.

1:34PM

That breakaway in full . . .

. . . comprises 17 riders: Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin, Aut), Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates, Col), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb, Ger), Mathieu Ladagnous (Groupama-FDJ, Fra), Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert, Fra), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida, Slo), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida, Ita), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk), Luis León Sánchez (Astana, Spa), Romain Sicard (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Rein Taaramae (Total-Direct Énergie, Est), Carlos Verona (Movistar, Spa), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin, Rus).

The breakaway is led by Luis León Sánchez Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pierre-Luc Périchon(Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra) and Simon Geschke (CCC Team, Ger) are stuck in no man's land between the breakaway and the peloton which trails by 2min 30sec.

1:22PM

95km to go

Vincenzo Nibali goes over the category four Côté de Labatmale to open his account in the mountains classification. Peter Sagan let the Italian coast off up the road to take the single point on offer before Nibali, the 2015 winner of the Tour de France, sat up to allow both the Bora-Hansgrohe rider and another 15 riders to catch up.

Full details of the breakaway to follow soon. By the way, they lead the maillot jaune by a shade over two minutes.

1:15PM

100km to go

Tim Wellens(Lotto-Soudal, Bel), the leader in the mountains classification, has bridged over to Lennard Kämna and there's another decent looking group of around 15 riders coming up the rear. Julian Alaphilippe just almost came a cropper after bunny-hopping a piece of road furniture.

Calm as you like from the yellow jersey @alafpolak �� pic.twitter.com/XdBvS21LgR — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 20, 2019

1:13PM

102.5km to go

Lennard Kämna(Sunweb, Ger) is chasing and is the lone pursuitist of stage leaders Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan while the peloton appears to have eased off the pace around 30sec further back.

1:07PM

105km to go

It has been an aggressive start to the stage, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida, Ita) being the first to fly off the front. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) jumped over to the shark and, as it stands, the pair are pushing on as if riding a two-up time trial.

Credit: Getty Images

The former team-mates from their days at Liquigas have really given this stage an almighty boot up the backside, but will they pay the price later in the day?

1:01PM

And they're off!

Race director Christian Prudhomme has dropped the flag to signify that today's stage, the first in the high mountains at this year's Tour de France, is finally under way. Just a reminder about today's stage, there are three categorised climbs – Côté de Labatmale, Col du Soulor and Col du Tourmalet – while the intermediate sprint in the small town of Pierrefitte-Nestalas is situated just 31.16kms from the finishing line and on the run in the the start of the final ascent of the day.

The Tourmalet, by the way, is the first of three stage finishes that go above 2,000 metres in altitude – the others being Tignes (stage 19) and Val Thorens (stage 20) which may not be great new for Julian Alaphilippe fans, as highlighted by journalist Daniel Friebe earlier today.

Julian Alaphilippe’s best result in a World Tour race/stage featuring a 2000m+ climb is his 47th place at Saint-Lary-Soulan (14mins 5secs from winner) in last year’s Tour.



2000m+ climbs in the next week: 7



Calma.







— Daniel Friebe (@friebos) July 20, 2019

12:49PM

Calm before the storm

The riders are currently tapping away through the neutralised section in Tarbes which I understand has been extended slightly. Not 100 per cent sure why.

four

12:20PM

Welcome all

Good afternoon and welcome to the start of the Tour de France. That's right folks, everything we have seen so far over the previous two weeks has been little more than an amuse-bouche – ok, a quite large one – for what is on this weekend's menu and then, again, the main course which will be served up at the end of next week in the high Alpine mountains. But first to today, the relatively short, but very tough, the 117.5km run from Tarbes to the summit of the Tourmalet.

Here's what the stage profile looks like . . .

stage 14

. . . and here is what can be won in the mountains classification:

Unsurprisingly, with today being a stage for the mountain goats, there are fewer points on offer to the fastmen contesting the points jersey . . .

After Friday's stunning time trial – that's three words I never thought I would need to type out – today's stage is perfectly poised for a battle royal between the general classification contenders and the current race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) who few are expecting to carry his maillot jaune into the third week of the race. Geraint Thomas (Ineos, GB) will be looking to chip away, or even overhaul, Alaphilippe's 1min 26sec advantage. Today's final climb will be the first time to Tour goes over 2,000 metres in altitude and so it may favour one of the three Colombians in the top 10. Could the stage be one for Egan Bernal (Ineos, Col), will it be the day Nairo Quintana (Movistar, Col) finally attacks or can Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First, Col) lead the charge for the South Americans on their national day?

It's a huge day, too for Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ, Fra) who will be desperate to claw back some of the time he lost during Monday's 'day of the crosswinds'. We must not ignore Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma, Hol) either or even Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Spa) who, in fact, arrived as the general classification rider for the Belgian super-team rather than surprise leader Alaphilippe.

Away from the general classification contenders, there are a handful of others more than capable of taking the stage. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates, Irl), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma, NZ), Mikel Landa (Movistar, Spa), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB) or Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB) could all pull off a famous win today. I would not discount Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic, Fra), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ger), Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Spa), Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert, Fra) or Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin, Rus) either. Basically what I am saying is that I have absolutely no idea who is going to win . . . although I made Pinot my captain for the day in my fantasy Tour de France team so you decide who I am backing. Anyway, it should be a cracker.

12:00PM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

12:00PM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 13 days of racing.

12:00PM

