Tour de France 2019: When is stage 13, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Friday with stage 13, the 27km individual time trial through Pau

When is stage 13 of the Tour de France?

Stage 13 of the Tour de France is on Friday July 19, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The 13th stage at the Tour de France, the 27.2km individual time trial around Pau, gets under way at 1pm (BST).

What time will Friday's stage end?

According to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website, the final rider should complete his race at around 4.54pm.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Friday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 13: Pau; individual time trial, 27.2km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 1pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12.45-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?