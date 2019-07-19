Tour de France 2019, stage 13 time trial – live updates

Thomas De Gendt crosses the line in Pau - AFP or licensors

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3:27PM

Van Aert has officially abandoned

No surprises to hear that Wout van Aet has abandoned the Tour de France. According to his team he is conscious and has a flesh wound to his right leg, presumably his upper thigh.

����#TDF2019

.@WoutvanAert unfortunately has to abandon the race after his crash. He is conscious and has a flesh wound at his right upper leg.

— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 19, 2019

He's currently heading towards the hospital.

3:20PM

Jumbo-Visma tweet . . .

. . . but still no updates on Wout van Aert.

����#TDF2019

Fingers crossed there will be no major injuries for @WoutvanAert. His injuries are being assessed by the race medical staff and the team.

— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 19, 2019

3:15PM

Van Aert still lying at the roadside

Story continues

Wout van Aert remains at the roadside where he is surrounded by medical staff who are using the advertising hoarding to either shelter him from the sun or to give the injured rider some much-needed privacy. There's quite a bit of speculation circling – mainly out in the Weld West that is Twitter – about what exactly happened to Van Aert, but until we know exactly how the Belgian crashed and what his injuries are we will keep our counsel. All we can say is that it doesn't look too good for the Jumbo-Visma rider.

3:09PM

De Gendt sets new fastest time

What a performance from Thomas De Gendt who has just knocked Kasper Asgreen out of the park and off the hotseat – the breakaway specialist who eats watts for breakfast has put a massive 16sec into the young Dane.

3:08PM

Van Aert is receiving attention

Wout van Aert is sat up and is receiving medical attention. Thomas De Gendt was forced into slowing slightly in order to pass Van Aert who was sat at the side of the road following his crash, but is on course to set a new fastest time.

3:06PM

Van Aert crasjes!

Wout van Aert has hit the deck and he went down very heavily. The young Belgian was navigating his way around a tight right-hander when he appeared to clip a barrier with his right shoulder. That's just dreadful news. I have no idea what injuries he will have sustained, but don't think he will be carrying on, his Tour could be over.

2:56PM

Battle of the Belgians

Wout van Aert was the fastest man at the second split . . . only for Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) to go a massive – yes, 16sec – faster.

2:56PM

Pole rolls down . . .

Michal Kwiatkowski(Ineos, Pol) has rolled down the starting ramp, but I cannot see the former Polish national champion giving it 100 per cent here today. The Ineos rider will, I'm sure, be under strict instruction to keep something back ahead of Sunday's test on the Tourmalet.

2:49PM

Asgreen backing general classification riders to win stage

Kasper Asgreen, who is leading the race as it stands having set the fastest time of the day so far, has been speaking and he reckons the stage will be won by one of the riders chasing the general classification.

"Of course the legs were tired. We're in the second half of the Tour de France, so I think everyone's going to have tired legs, including me. But my legs felt surprisingly good today, so I'm happy with the TT I did," Asgreen said. "For sure the two climbs, you really have to go all in there and try to recover the best you can on the descents. Then you just ride with what you have left on the flat part to the finish. It wouldn't surprise me if one of the GC guys wins this time trial today. It's quite a hard course."

2:47PM

Van Aert on course for podium place

Wout van Aert was the third fastest rider at the first time split – a massive 17sec quicker than Kasper Asgreen at the same point. There's a long way to go yet, though.

2:42PM

Dowsett drops off virtual podium

Nelson Oliveira(Movistar, Por), the Portuguese national time trial champion, has leapfrogged Alex Dowsett into second place but despite putting in a decent shift the Movistar man did not look too impressed with his effort.

2:33PM

Van Aert clocks on

Wout van Aert has rolled down the ramp. The Jumbo-Visma rider who is dressed in the Belgian national time trial champion's jersey is one of the favourites to win today.

Wout van Aert is one of the favourites to win today's time trial Credit: REUTERS

He's a very, very special talent this lad: he can sprint, time trial, ride the cobbles and the punchier stuff like we see at Strade Bianche. He's an all-rounder par excellence and one day will win the green jersey at the Tour de France, of that I am sure.

2:30PM

(Bad) Swiss timing

Swiss time trial champion Stefan Küng crosses the line, but the Groupama-FDJ rider will be disappointed to clock a time that was 58sec slower than Kasper Asgreen following a crash that led to him ripping his skinsuit. Incidentally, Küng is one of 11 national time trial champions in action her today. Th others? Tony Martin, Kasper Asgreen, Alex Dowsett, Luke Durbridge, José Gonçalves (Portugal), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), Daryl Impey (South Africa), Rein Taaramäe (Estonia) and Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan).

2:24PM

Yates (Simon) rolls down the ramp . . .

Yesterday's stage winner Simon Yates has just got his time trial under way. The Mitchelton-Scott rider won the first time trial of his career earlier this season at Paris-Nice, but he will not be repeating that here today. Instead one would imagine he will take it easy before relaying any information on the course and so forth back to his team management and, of course, his twin brother who will roll down the starting ramp at 4.07pm.

2:22PM

Testing times

Not exactly sure what Bradley Wiggins has come dressed as today, but he knows what he's talking about when it comes to time trials and here he is discussing what it takes to make you a better tester:

"Once you start piecing those all together like a jigsaw you'll end up with the finished product." @SirWiggo has 3️⃣ key bits of advice for those seeking the perfect time trial ��‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/F0Hj0vYJ7N — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 19, 2019

2:20PM

Durbridge is off the pace

Luke Durbridge is clearly not working too hard out on this time trial course. The Mitchelton-Scott rider who will be expected to play a key role in protecting team-mate Adam Yates on the flatter sections of the road to Paris, was 1min 48sec slower than Kasper Asgreen at the second time check.

2:11PM

Aussie rules

Luke Durbridge(Mitchelton-Scott, Aus), the Aussie national champion who managed to beat the erstwhile world time trial champion Rohan Dennis the lift that title, is out on the course, as is Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ, Swi) who somehow managed to crash.

1:52PM

Martin labours over the line

Wow. Tony Martin was 5min 53sec slower than Kasper Asgreen. The German was clearly keeping something in the tank for future battles.

1:49PM

Dowsett third best

Alex Dowsett has completed his ride, but was unable to threaten Kasper Asgreen's blistering benchmark time.

1:43PM

Asgreen sets the benchmark

Just seconds after Chad Haga crossed the line, Kasper Asgreen powered through with a time of 35min 52sec – a massive 31sec faster than the Sunweb man. One can only imagine Asgreen's time will be beaten later, perhaps by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma, Bel) or Geraint Thomas – my two picks for the day – but that is a huge, huge ride.

�� The Danmark national Time Trial champion @k_asgreen sets the tempo with a time of 35'52''. ����



�� Le champion du Danemark du chrono Kasper Asgreen réalise le temps de référence en 35'52''. Un temps qui va sans doute tenir un peu. ���� pic.twitter.com/V0j722SmYw



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 19, 2019

1:40PM

Rolling Bak the years?

Lars Bak(Dimension Data, Den) was the last man to pass through the second time split and he was over 2min slower than the current pace-setter Kasper Asgreen. Incidentally, the last time Bak won a time trial was 4,040 days ago when he won his national title in 2008.

1:35PM

Dowsett loses more time

Not looking great for Alex Dowsett who was over 30sec down on Kasper Asgreen at the second time split. I'm not a huge fan or expert of time trial racing (I'm still scarred from riding the Tuesday night '10' as a child) but I would suggest that gap is almost unassailable now. Asgreen is clearly on fire here today.

British national time trial champion Alex Dowsett Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1:27PM

Perez preparing for action

Not too long now until Anthony Perez (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra) signs on for today's time trial. But before then he's been busy keeping his young fans happy. What a nice lad.

Anthony Perez is multitasking! ��

Un petit autographe pendant l’échauffement ? @PerezAnthony1 est multitâches ! ��#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/DoDVSa1pTE

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 19, 2019

Alex Dowsett, by the way, was 10sec down on Kasper Asgreen at the first time split while Chad Haga was also faster than the Briton.

1:20PM

Asgreen is flying

Kasper Asgreen(Deceuninck-Quick Step, Den), the recently crowned Danish national time trial champion, has just sailed past Tony Martin.

Kasper Asgreen gets stuck into his time trial Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A little like Martin, Asgreen ​has also been working on the front of the peloton on behalf of team-mates Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani. Some had tipped the 24-year-old for a podium place today so again, it will be interesting to see how he sails.

1:14PM

Haga catches minute-man Martin

Chad Haga (Sunweb, US), who is no slouch at racing against the clock having won the recent final-day time trial at the Giro d'Italia, has caught his minute-man Tony Martin. Martin, of course, has been working tirelessly throughout the race pulling hard on the front for his team-mates and so may just be riding on fumes here today.

1:10PM

Best of British

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin, GB), the six-time British national time trail champion, has just rolled down the starting ramp to get his race under way. It will be interesting to see how the Essex boy gets on today. Would be great to see him do well.

1:05PM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 13 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 27.2km individual time trial around the streets of Pau. That's right folks, today's stage is the race of truth, exciting eh?

The route around Pau is a lumpy little number. It features three time checks – Cériset (19.48km from the finish), Côte d'Esquillot (11.68km from the finish) and Jurançon which comes just 5.28km from the line.

stage 13

Riders will set off down the starting ramp in reverse order of where they stand in the general classification, so the maillot jaune of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) will be the last man off (at 4.19pm, BST), just two minutes after defending champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos, GB) who starts the day second overall.

A handful of riders are already out on the course, including lanterne rouge Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert, Fra) who will not be expecting to do much today along with the four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma, Ger).

12:30PM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

12:30PM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 12 days of racing.

12:30PM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

The Tour de France reached the Pyrenees on Thursday and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap a day that saw another rider complete the full set of stage wins in the three grand tours.

There was a huge breakaway, a curious abandon and victory for Simon Yates. The team discuss all three stories and all the day’s other talking points before looking ahead to Friday’s time trial and La Course.