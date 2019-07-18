Tour de France 2019, stage 12 – live updates

Julian Alaphilippe will once again wear the leader's yellow jersey as the Tour de France enters the Pyrenees - AFP or licensors

11:20AM

185km to go

Lennard Kämna is hanging out in front, all alone, while the peloton presumably decides who can bridge over.

11:17AM

187km to go

Lennard Kämna (Sunweb, Ger) is the next rider to put in a little dig off the front, but can the 22-year-old who is making his second grand tour appearance tempt others to join him?

11:14AM

189km to go

Serge Pauwels (CCC Team, Bel) bridges over to Peter Sagan along with a handful of others. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida, Slo) is looking lively up towards the front, as is Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel).

11:12AM

Sagan attacks!

Peter Saganhas flown off the front. Not entirely sure what the leader in the points classification is thinking about here, perhaps he's just trying to tease out a few riders in an attempt to form a break.

11:11AM

192km to go

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) and Mikel Landa (Movistar, Spa) are all sat near the front of the bunch which is strung out as a result of the rapid pace being set in today's stage.

11:06AM

195km to go

It has been a frenetic start to the stage but, as yet, despite wave after wave of attack nobody has managed to form a breakaway.

11:00AM

202km to go

Rohan Dennis(Bahrain-Merida, Aus), the current world time trial champion, has rolled off the front now. Surely the Australian, though, cannot seriously be thinking about doing anything today, can he? Friday's stage is a time trial and a day that, presumably, the 29 year-old will have targeted.

10:57AM

206km to go

Next up to ride on the front was Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel), but the breakaway specialist soon dropped back into the pack. An awful lot of riders appear keen on making the breakaway, some of whom will be thinking about the points on offer at the intermediate sprint in the town of Bagnères-de-Luchonaround 120kms time.

10:53AM

208km to go

Edvald Boasson Hagen(Dimension Data, Nor) was the first rider to put in an effort on the front, but the Norwegian was closed down quickly. This breakaway may take some time to form.

10:51AM

And they're off!

After winding its way through the neutralised section in Toulouse, race director Christian Prudhomme has dropped his flag to let the riders know it's time, it's time to race . . . but who's going to make it into the breakaway?

10:15AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 209.5km run from Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre. It's a long stage today and one that may suit of variety of riders: general classification contenders, breakaway specialists or those thinking about staking a claim to the polka pot jersey in the race for top spot in the mountains classification.

Tour de France 2019: When is stage 12, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

Here's what's on the menu for those with designs on the maillot à pois:

And for those hoping to add to their tallies in the race for green – the jersey handed out for the leader in the points classification – there's this:

By the way, if some of you still don't know what the different jerseys at the Tour mean, here's a video me made earlier.

It's an earlier start than normal today. Action due to get under way very soon.

10:10AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

10:10AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 11 days of racing.

10:10AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

The Tour de France resumed after the rest day with a flat stage from Albi to Toulouse before the Pyrenees loom into view on Thursday.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in a busy square on a warm evening in Toulouse as they dissect the final sprint stage for a while.

The stage was taken by Caleb Ewan – making his Tour de France debut. Stand by for terrible puns, incisive analysis and a look ahead to the mountains.