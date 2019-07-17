Tour de France 2019, stage 11 – live updates

Tour de France continues with stage 11 on Wednesday - AFP or licensors







12:49PM

164km to go

And straight from the off a local rider, Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), chipped off the front, taking with him a pair from Cofidis Solutions Crédits – Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) and Anthony Perez. De Gendt managed to find his way into the breakaway too, but not the De Gendt you are thinking about. Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Gobert, Bel) was the fourth rider to catch the break which the peloton appears happy with.

12:46PM

And they're off!

After riding through the 5km neutral section, race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the flag as the shiny red Skoda he calls home for three weeks each July hit KM0 where the race 'proper' gets under way.

12:41PM

Rolling, rolling, rolling . . .

The peloton is tapping away through the neutralised section, winding its way out of the stunning looking city of Albi. Interesting to note that Natnael Berhane (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Eri), the Eritrea national road race champion, has managed to find a place on the front row. The 28 year-old, as I'm sure you will recall, was in the breakaway on Monday. Incidentally, Berhane is in the final year of his current deal with Cofidis Solutions Crédits who are expected to be taking the step up to WorldTour level next season. I wonder if he's riding for a new contract?

12:36PM

Jumbo-Visma have cards to play . . .

Mike Teunissen says that he, Wout Van Aert & Dylan Groenewegen will play rock, paper, scissors to decide who sprints today.



He might be joking.



— Daniel Friebe (@friebos) July 17, 2019

12:30PM

Zabel a non-starter

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger) – yes, the son of six-time green jersey winner Erik – will not start today's stage. The 25-year-old German sprinter has been suffering with flu and spent Tuesday's rest day in bed but has failed to recover.

#TDF2019 update: @ZabelRick won‘t start today in stage 11 due to a flu. He had spent the rest day with fever in bed and an improvement has not occurred. Get well soon, Rick! @LeTour — Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (@katushacycling) July 17, 2019

Just six riders have abandoned the race leaving 18 teams with their full compliments of eight riders. For those interested, here are all the details of who has pulled the parachute and where they pulled the cord.

11:26AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 11 of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 167km run from Albi to Toulouse. Following Tuesday' rest day the riders have been handed a late-is start today with the racing 'proper' nut due to get under way until 12.45pm (BST), but I think they deserve that extra hour in bed now, don't they?

On the face of it, the rolling run towards Toulouse is a fairly benign stage, but if Monday's stage taught us anything it is that anything can happen out on the road. Indeed, in the final 50km of today's stage there are a number of exposed sections of road where if strong winds stir up, splits, echelons and all sorts of chaos could yet again be on the menu.

Stage 11

But what else is on the menu? For those hoping to add points to their accounts in the mountains classification not a lot, look . . .

. . . but there's a lot up for grabs in the race for the green jersey . . .

. . . which can only mean one thing: the orgainsers are expecting the stage to conclude in a bunch sprint finish. But who for the honours?

Elia Viviani(Deceuninck-Quick Step, Ita) or Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal, Aus) are the obvious picks thanks to the small climb – 1.4km at 4 per cent – in the final 5km. Both sprinters would, ordinarily, not be too concerned with such small pimples at the business end of the day which is what will, possibly, give them the slight edge over Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol) who is less comfortable on the climby stuff. However, Groenewegen's team-mate Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma, Bel) is a rider who will be less worried by the finish, could the Belgian tyro make it back-to-back stage wins? Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk), of course, will be there or thereabaouts while Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates, Nor) or his hugely talented lead-out man Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates, Bel) may also be eyeing the first stage win for their UAE Team Emirates squad.

stage 11

Anyway, enough of the speculation. As I said, the stage will start at around 12.45pm – I'm off to grab a quick coffee, but will be back to keep you abreast of the happenings out on the road from 12.30pm.

11:26AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France

and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

11:26AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after 10 days of racing.