Tour de France 2019: When is stage 10, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Monday with the 10th stage from Saint-Flour to Albi - REUTERS

When is stage 10 of the Tour de France?

Stage 10 of the Tour de France is on Monday July 15, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the stage start?

The 10th stage at the Tour de France, the 217.5km run from Saint-Flour to Albi, gets under way at 11.25am (BST).

What time will Monday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.28 and 4.59pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Monday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 10: Saint-Flour to Albi, 217.5km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11am

Live TV details: Eurosport1 11am-5pm, ITV4 11am-5pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?