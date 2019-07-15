Tour de France 2019, stage 10: live updates

Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Mitchelton-Scott clinches victory in Stage 9 - Velo

11:33AM

210km to go

A few false starts. Cofidis trying to get up there to this leading group of five riders.

Tony Gallopin (Ag2r-La Mondiale, Fra), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Eri), Anthony Turgis (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin, Den) and Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Gobert, Nor).

breakaway

Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) set off in pursuit. Rarely found far apart are they, those two.

11:26AM

Away we go

Attacks straight away and a four-man breakaway... that lasts about 20 seconds as some of the main group chase them down. Didn't last long.

Lilian Calmejane (Total-Direct Énergie, Fra) prominent so far. Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin, Ger) up there with him as is Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe, Ger).

11:21AM

One name keeps popping up this morning

Another stage win for Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol)? He's currently on 66 points, some way back from Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) on 204 mind.

First phwoar Chateau of the day.

chateau

11:13AM

We're rolling

Seven kilometres until the départ réel.

Spare a thought for Kiwi rider George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma, NZ), who then had to endure the dramatic finish to the cricket after finishing yesterday's stage.

Here's the reaction of @JumboVismaRoad's Kiwi rider @georgenbennett when the Cricket World Cup Final between New Zealand and England went down to the last ball of sudden death ��#TDF2019#CWC19Finalpic.twitter.com/MV3kHADSba — Velon CC (@VelonCC) 14 July 2019

11:09AM

Still in yellow!

Wasn't sure quite how long Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra) would remain in yellow when I was steered the good live blog ship (believe that was last Tuesday), yet here we are, with Alaphilippe sitting on a 0:23 lead.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Credit: REUTERS

11:03AM

Welcome along

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage nine of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 217.5 km run from Saint-Flour to Albi.

Four climbs on the menu plus one intermediate sprint, so plenty to sink your teeth into. Here's how today's stage pans out.

stage 10

Understandably, Daryl Impey was delighted with Sunday's Stage 9 win.

For me, from a Tour de France perspective, a stage win was something really missing. I made quite a few breakaways in the past few years and finally, today, I got the win on Bastille Day. It's fantastic.

But enough about that, here's what's offer during Stage 10 in terms of points from the climbs.

And a reminder too of the other points on offer.

Expecting things to get under in about 20 minutes times, so more updates once we're underway.

10:10AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

10:08AM

As it stands...

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after nine days of racing.

10:06AM

The Cycling Podcast

Sunday was Bastille Day in France - or as François reminds us, Le 14 Juillet, because no one calls it Bastille Day but there was to be no French stage winner in the Tour de France.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap the ninth stage, won by the South African Daryl Impey.

We also hear from another rider outside his team bus and from Team Ineos doctor Richard Usher and the surgeon who operated on Chris Froome after the four-time Tour winner crashed heavily at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.