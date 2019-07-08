Follow the Tour de France 2019 route: how to watch live coverage on TV and listen to daily episodes of The Cycling Podcast

The road to Paris has turned yellow for July as the Tour dominates the sporting landscape - Getty Images

Throughout the month of July the focus of the cycling world will centre around France as the 106th edition of the Tour de France courses the length and breadth of the country, turning its villages and cities yellow as la grande boucle heads towards Paris.

After setting off on its 3,479.3km journey from Brussels, Belgium, the Tour crosses over into France before heading due south following an anti-clockwise route that hits the Pyrenees before reaching the Alps.

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck as the self-styled 'home of cycling' will be broadcasting each and every stage. In addition to Eurosport, terrestrial channels ITV and the Welsh language S4C will also broadcast live with their highlights packages going out each night.

Alternatively, if you are stuck at work then you can follow all the action, as it unfolds, in our daily live blogs that will include news, analysis and reaction. Telegraph Sport will also provide full results details.

Finally, each evening The Cycling Podcast will be publishing a daily round-up of what's been happening on and off the road to Paris while each weekday throughout the race Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau will be producing their excellent KM0 episodes.

Stage-by-stage guide of how to follow the Tour

Stage one

Saturday July 6: Brussels to Brussels, 194.5km

​​Stage starts at: 11.25am (BST)

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11.20am (BST)

Live: Eurosport1 10.45am-4.15pm, ITV4 10.45am-4.30pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10.30-11pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage two

Sunday July 7: Brussels; team time trial, 27.6km

​​Stage starts at: 1.30pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 1pm

Live: Eurosport1 1.15-4pm, ITV4 1-4pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage three

Monday July 8: Binche to Épernay, 215km

​​Stage starts at: 11.20am

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 11am-5pm, ITV4 11am-5pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage four

Tuesday July 9: Reims to Nancy, 213.5km

​​Stage starts at: 11.25am

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 11.15am

Live: Eurosport1 11am-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10.30-11pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage five

Wednesday July 10: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar, 175.5km

​​Stage starts at: 12.25pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.20pm

Live: Eurosport1 12-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage six

Thursday July 11: Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, 160.5km

​​Stage starts at: 12.25pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 12-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage seven

Friday July 12: Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, 230km

​​Stage starts at: 10.35am

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 10am-4.15pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage eight

Saturday July 13: Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, 200km

​​Stage starts at: 11.25am

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 10.45am-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.30pm-12.30am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage nine

Sunday July 14: Saint-Étienne to Brioude, 170.5km

​​Stage starts at: 12.25pm

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 11.45am-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9pm, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 10

Monday July 15: Saint-Flour to Albi, 217.5km

​​Stage starts at: 11.25am

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 11am

Live: Eurosport1 11am-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 11

Wednesday July 17: Albi to Toulouse, 167km

​​Stage starts at: 12.45pm

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 12.15-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 12

Thursday July 18: Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 209.5km

​​Stage starts at: 10.50am

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 10.30am-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 13

Friday July 19: Pau; individual time trial, 27.2km

​​Stage starts at: 1pm

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 12.45-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 14

Saturday July 20: Tarbes to Tourmalet, 117.5km

​​Stage starts at: 12.45pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 12-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 15

Sunday July 21: Limoux to Foix, 185km

​​Stage starts at: 11.10am

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 10.45am-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 16

Tuesday July 23: Nîmes to Nîmes, 177km

​​Stage starts at: 12.30pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.15pm

Live: Eurosport1 12-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C website only 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 17

Wednesday July 24: Pont du Gard to Gap, 200km

​​Stage starts at: 11.40am

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 11-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C website only 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 18

Thursday July 25: Embrun to Valloire, 208km

​​Stage starts at: 10.25am

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.30pm

Live: Eurosport1 10am-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C website only 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 19

Friday July 26: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, 126.5km

​​Stage starts at: 12.55pm

​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.45pm

Live: Eurosport1 12.30-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 20

Saturday July 27: Albertville to Val Thorens, 130km

​​Stage starts at: 12.55pm ​

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 12.45pm

Live: Eurosport1 12.15-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 11.00pm-12.00am, ITV 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm









Stage 21

Sunday July 28: Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées, 128km

​​Stage starts at: 5.10pm

Telegraph Sportliveblog: From 4pm

Live: Eurosport1 4.45-8.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 5pm-conclusion

Highlights: Eurosport1 10.30pm-12.00am, ITV TBC, S4C 10-10.30pm

The Cycling Podcast: From around 9pm







