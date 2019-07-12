Tour de France 2019 – race for yellow: Advantage Geraint Thomas – but true tests will come in the high mountains

Geraint Thomas edged ahead of his rivals in the race for yellow on Thursday, but the race will in all probability be won in the high mountains, not the Vosges - AFP or licensors

It was an interesting stage, the run to La Planche des Belles Filles that may have informed us how the race for yellow will play out.

On the surface there were definitely winners in the Vosges mountains. While Dylan Teuns and Giulio Ciccone took the plaudits, the podium and the latter the leader's yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas delivered a bold statement of intent with his impressive fourth-placed finish. Thibaut Pinot, too, will have done littlto deter his countrymen from pitching him as a potential successor to Bernard Hinault, who in 1985 was the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France.

But the Tour will in all probability be won in the high mountains, not in the Vosges where on Thursday the highest peak, the Grand Ballon, was just 1,336 metres above sea level. A mere foothill to Colombians like Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán.

With 3,944 metres of vertical elevation, Thursday's stage may have featured the fourth most climbing, but until a week on Saturday during stage 14, the riders will not get to test themselves at altitude when the Tour reaches the first of five hors catégorie climbs in this year's race. For those wanting answers, it could be a long wait.

On the surface, too, there were definitely losers, most notably Romain Bardet who after shipping 1min 9sec to Thomas, must have wondered if a black cat had crossed his path when he shipped his chain on the finishing line. Vincenzo Nibali, who presumably is not fully recuperated from the Giro d'Italia lost 51sec to Thomas who, in turn, put a handful of seconds into team-mate Bernal and climb above him in the general classification.

While Thomas's cheerleaders have quite understandably called the Welshman's rise to the top of the Ineos pack a defining moment in the race, I would hesitate from ordering the bunting. Not just yet, at least.

In some ways, the thrilling final climb posed more questions than provide any clear conclusions other than learning Thomas has better form than many – including yours truly – had previously thought.

After criticising Movistar earlier in the race, the Spanish squad worked well together with Marc Soler and world champion Alejandro Valverde doing huge efforts on behalf of team-mate Quintana. The Colombian, who finished the stage just 6sec behind Thomas, appears to be their main man, but will he bare his teeth and, you know, do some actual racing at this year's Tour?

Is Bardet's race really over, or can the Ag2r-La Mondiale leader ride his way back into form ahead of the high mountains? is Jakob Fuglsang really a contender? When will Adam Yates show himself? How far can our dark horse pick Urán go?

It was also interesting, and perhaps worrying for Ineos, to note that when the road ramped up on La Planche des Belles Filles – the very climb where, in 2012, the Team Sky mountain train crushed all in its wake – Thomas and Bernal had just one team-mate in Michal Kwiatkowski riding for them after both Wout Poels and Jonathan Castroviejo peeled off much earlier than expected. Whether or not that was an energy-saving exercise or them simply not having the legs is unknown, but given Ineos spent much of the day riding in the wheels, their apparent lack of dominance may be their undoing come the high mountains in over a week's time.

Until then, though, the waiting game goes on.