Tour de France 2019 – race for yellow: Will gap between Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas prove decisive and is Nairo Quintana on the beach?

It was a quiet stage, Tuesday's run from Reims to Nancy, on which Italian sprinter Elia Viviani got the monkey off his back and won his first ever stage at the Tour de France.

He's a class act is the Deceuninck-Quick Step sprinter, as is his team-mate Julian Alaphilippe who worked as part of Viviani's lead-out. It was somewhat bizarre, then, to hear the commentary team on ITV4 say Viviani could now be called a 'world-class' sprinter, as if to suggest this is the only race that matters in world cycling.

Some observers during the long, slow ride to Nancy will have bemoaned the lack of action. For me, though, it was the perfect stage to take an early rest day. I discussed this during the Giro d'Italia, but sometimes the idea of nothingness needs to be embraced. Enjoy the silence and allow yourself some thinking time, which is exactly what I did while spinning along the Essex lanes on Tuesday morning.

Inbetween staring at the bike computer and looking out for the lesser-spotted Muntjac deer that though native to South Asia occasionally shows itself in the woods, thoughts turned to the Tour.

What have we learned so far? Who is looking good? Who isTelegraph Sport now regretting tipping as a potential winner?

Being entirely truthful, we have learned little thus far. Nothing certain, at least. There have though been a few signals, a few suggestions, at what may happen over the next two-and-a-half weeks. Who may have what it takes, and who appears to already – apologies for the football parlance – to be 'on the beach'.

Perhaps most significantly, the minor split in the group between Egan Bernal and his team-mate Geraint Thomas at the end of Monday's stage could prove telling over the entire three-week race. A year ago it was Thomas who was chasing down bonus seconds throughout the opening week, signalling to all around him who was the strongest, who deserved to be called team leader in a squad of champions. Though Bernal appeared not to cause the split that led to the Colombian gaining 5sec on Thomas, it is already advantage to the youngster who was in the right place at the right time. Positioning can so often be the difference between winning and losing, but will this slightest of gaps grow into an uncontrollable chasm for the management at Ineos? Watch this space, so to speak.

Another rider who was the right side of that split – the only one of the general classification contenders to do so – was Thibaut Pinot. After arriving in decent form, the Frenchman and his Groupama-FDJ team-mates impressed in Sunday's time trial. Pinot now sits just 7sec adrift of defending champion Thomas and a further 5sec behind Bernal. Of the non-Ineos riders, Pinot who will be riding on home roads when the Tour hits La Planche des Belles Filles on Thursday, is looking the best placed of the general classification contenders. However, as hopes grow that France can end its 34-year drought at the Tour, then so will the pressure on its riders and Pinot is not one who, traditionally, has coped well in these situations.

Little can be said about the likes of Adam Yates just yet, the Briton has remained fairly anonymous. Likewise, Vincenzo Nibali, one of Telegraph Sport's dark horse picks for yellow, has spent much of the race riding in the wheels staying out of trouble. Which is no bad thing.

Following his early scare with a crash on stage one, Jakob Fuglsang appears a little more comfortable, particularly on the steep gnarly roads though the champagne region which bodes well for the Dane.

And as for Romain Bardet? Earlier this week L'Equipe asked whether the Frenchman's race was over before it had even begun following Sunday's disappointing, though not entirely unexpected, performance in the team time trial. A little premature perhaps, but the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider has given himself an additional mountain to climb if he wants to close the 1min 4sec gap on Bernal.

And as for Movistar? With all the talk of Nairo Quintana joining Arkéa Samsic next season, a deal that has been mooted for months and is now looking increasingly likely, one has to wonder how the team management expect the squad that arrived with three – yes, three – leaders to work collectively with one common goal. At the recent Giro the Spanish squad was as unified and as well-drilled as you could hope for. At the Tour, though, they are looking as dishevelled as possible. Of course, it is still early days and so we could be reading too much, too soon, into a race which has yet to really spark into life.

Even more disappointingly, I never did spot that Muntjac. Next time.