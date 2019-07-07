Tour de France 2019 – the race for yellow: Jakob Fuglsang crash exposes brutal truth about fight for position

Jakob Fuglsang crashed during stage one of the Tour de France - 2019 Pool

The Tour de France cannot be won on the opening day but it can be lost, or so the cliché goes. Just ask Alberto Contador.

During the opening stage of the 2011 edition of the race the defending champion lost 1min 20sec when he was caught up behind a crash caused by collision between Astana rider Maxim Iglinskiy and a roadside spectator. Within the blink of an eye Contador had lost crucial time to rivals Andy Schleck and Cadel Evans.

Though having less of an impact on the final resting place of the maillot jaune, another defending champion crashed on the corresponding stage 12 months ago leading to Chris Froome losing 51sec to team-mate and eventual winner Geraint Thomas.

Without having trawled through the results pages, one can only assume there will have been other opening-day victims in the race's rich and long 116-year history. Whether or not Jakob Fuglsang joins that ignoble list remains to be seen, but the Dane's crash in the final 20 kilometres of Saturday's stage will have done little to calm the nerves within the Astana squad.

"S--- happens," Fuglsang told reporters in Brussels on Saturday after receiving stitches above his right eye and, perhaps of more importance, treatment to a knee injury sustained in the crash.

“I crashed, some guy came flying in front of me the moment we wanted to move up. I have a contusion on the knee and a few stitches on the eye, but for the rest I think everything should be OK. It’s not going to be an easy tomorrow but there’s 20 stages left, so we’ll see.”

Damiano Caruso, one of Vincenzo Nibali’s domestiques, also went down in the same crash with the Bahrain-Merida rider picking up a healthy dose of road rash for his troubles. In a separate incident, defending champion Thomas also crashed. A brutal introduction.

Whether or not Fuglsang's crash was a result of poor positioning, a lapse in concentration or simply bad luck is largely irrelevant. What is clear, though, is that the 34 year-old who arrived at the Tour in probably the best form he has ever had exhibited a level of naivety that belied his years.

No rider with genuine ambition of winning the Tour, or any other bike race, should be bouncing around towards the rear of the bunch. Especially during the run-in on a stage that is expected to end in a bunch sprint finish – always the most stressful, the most dangerous.

While winning a grand tour is all about having the best legs, the strongest team and the smartest tactics, it is also about staying fit and healthy for over three weeks. And not crashing. Not being bossed and bullied in the bunch, holding and fighting for your position near the front of the pack. Lose that and you can lose the right to race.

Though Fuglsang may recover – his general manager Alexandre Vinokourov claimed it was better to get the bad luck out of the way early on, rather than later during the mountains – it will do little to boost his confidence. Fuglsang, however, can take succour from the fact he did not lose a single second to any of the general classification contenders following the chaotic finale. The road to Paris will be long and winding, but the first chink in the armour of one of the key protagonists has already been exposed.