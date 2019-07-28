Tour de France 2019, final results and standings: Egan Bernal seals yellow after Caleb Ewan triumphs in Paris

Caleb Ewan punches the air in celebration after winning his third win in Paris - REUTERS

Caleb Ewan won stage 21 of the Tour de France as Egan Bernal safely crossed the line to confirm his overall victory for Ineos.

Australian Ewan came from well back in the pack to outsprint Dylan Groenewegen and collect his third stage win of the Tour as the sun set over the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the 130km stage from Rambouillet.

Just behind, Bernal crossed the line alongside last year's winner Geraint Thomas to secure his first grand tour victory in only his second career three-week race.

The WorldTour resumes at the one-day Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday Aug 3, 2019, while on the same day the Tour of Poland also gets under way.