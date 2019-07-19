Tour de France 2019: Current standings, general classification and results after stage 13 Geraint Thomas is back 12 months on from his brilliant Tour de France victory to defend his crown, but he faces a battle to win the yellow jersey. Riders like Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk carry general classification ambitions while any one of Movistar’s Nairo Quintana and Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates could mount a challenge.But perhaps Thomas’s most serious competition comes from within his own team. Egan Bernal may be raw but he is a supreme talent in excellent form and has the ability to conquer what is a gruelling route.Peter Sagan is chasing a record seventh green jersey but faces competition from Elia Viviani, while Tim Wellens is currently in control of the polka dots.Take a look at the current standings and stage results below. Stage results * Stage 1 – Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) winner, yellow jersey * Stage 2 – Jumbo-Visma (team time-trial) winners), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) yellow jersey * Stage 3 – Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) winner, yellow jersey * Stage 4 – Elia Viviani (Deceuninck Quick-Step) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 5 – Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 6 - Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) winner, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) yellow jersey * Stage 7 – Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) winner, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) yellow jersey * Stage 8 – Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soundal) winner, Julian Alaphlilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 9 – Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 10 – Wout van Aaert (Jumbo-Visma) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 11 – Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 12 – Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) yellow jersey * Stage 13 – Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) winner, yellow jersey Standings General classification (yellow jersey)1\. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step) 2\. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) + 1min 26sec3\. Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo-Visma) + 2min 12sec4\. Enric Mas (Quick-Step) +2min 44sec 5\. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) + 2min 52sec6\. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora Hansgrohe) +3min 04sec7\. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) +3min 22sec​8\. Rigoberto Uran (EF) +3min +54sec9\. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) +3min 55sec10\. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) +3min 5sec Sprint points (green jersey)1\. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 277 points2\. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) 191 King of the Mountains (polka dot jersey)1\. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) 54 points3\. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) 37 Young rider (white jersey)1\. Eric Mas (Quick-Step) 2\. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) +8sec

Geraint Thomas is back 12 months on from his brilliant Tour de France victory to defend his crown, but he faces a battle to win the yellow jersey.

Riders like Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk carry general classification ambitions while any one of Movistar’s Nairo Quintana and Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates could mount a challenge.

But perhaps Thomas’s most serious competition comes from within his own team. Egan Bernal may be raw but he is a supreme talent in excellent form and has the ability to conquer what is a gruelling route.

Peter Sagan is chasing a record seventh green jersey but faces competition from Elia Viviani, while Tim Wellens is currently in control of the polka dots.

Take a look at the current standings and stage results below.

Stage results

Standings

General classification (yellow jersey)

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step)

2. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) + 1min 26sec

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo-Visma) + 2min 12sec

4. Enric Mas (Quick-Step) +2min 44sec

5. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) + 2min 52sec

6. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora Hansgrohe) +3min 04sec

7. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) +3min 22sec​

8. Rigoberto Uran (EF) +3min +54sec

9. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) +3min 55sec

10. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) +3min 5sec

Sprint points (green jersey)

1. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 277 points

2. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) 191

King of the Mountains (polka dot jersey)

1. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) 54 points

3. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) 37

Young rider (white jersey)

1. Eric Mas (Quick-Step)

2. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) +8sec