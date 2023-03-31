Tour of Flanders recon gallery gets a twist: Belgian paper labels Ceratizit riders 'cyclotourists'

Marta Lach behind Wout van Aert on the Koppenberg

The days before the Tour of Flanders are set aside for the racers to pre-ride the course and get familiar with the cobbled climbs. Inevitably the stars are closely followed by photographers looking for images to go along with their pre-race coverage.

This year, the annual reconnaissance gallery got a strange twist as the printed edition of the Belgian paper Het Laatste Nieuws misidentified Ceratizit-WNT's Marta Lach - standing in the background of an image of Wout van Aert on the Koppenberg - as a 'cyclotourist'.

The gaffe was brought to the attention of the German team on social media, which responded with a generous invitation. "We appreciate mistakes happen but they still happen too often," Ceratizit-WNT's post read.

"@HLN_BE you're welcome to come join us on Sunday so you can get more insight on our side of the peloton. If not Sunday @martusialach would be happy to take you bikepacking instead. Just let us know which you prefer😊"

The Polish rider is part of Ceratizit-WNT's six-rider team for the Tour of Flanders Women's WorldTour race along with Italians Alice Maria Arzuffi and Arianna Fidanza, Luxemobourger Nina Berton, Germany's Lea Lin Teutenberg and Dutch rider Mylene de Zoete. Perhaps the lack of a Belgian presence on the UCI Continental Women's team has led to the outlet's inattention.

All eyes in Belgium are most certainly on Van Aert and Ceratizit-WNT did their recon on Thursday, his fellow Belgian race favourite, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), the women's defending champion and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) previewed the route with teammates on Friday.

Tour of Flanders reconnaissance gallery

Italian Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team pictured during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx and Dutch Demi Vollering of SD Worx during the preparations of several teams on the track two days ahead of the 107th edition of the Tour of Flanders cycling race in Oudenaarde on March 31 2023 Photo by DIRK WAEM Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DIRK WAEMBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Italian Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the Paterberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgiums Jasper De Buyst of LottoDstny rides on the Paterberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Tour of Flanders cycling race in Oudenaarde on March 31 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on April 2 2023 Photo by DIRK WAEM Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DIRK WAEMBelgaAFP via Getty Images

From L Belgiums Brent Van Moer Florian Vermeersch and Frederik Frison of LottoDstny ride on the Paterberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Tour of Flanders cycling race in Oudenaarde on March 31 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on April 2 2023 Photo by DIRK WAEM Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DIRK WAEMBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Liv Racing Teqfind riders pictured on the Paterberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Dutch Demi Vollering of SD Worx pictured during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx and Luxembourgish Christine Majerus of SD Worx pictured in action during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Thursday 30 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team JumboVisma and Belgian Nathan Van Hooydonck of JumboVisma pictured in action during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Thursday 30 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

JumboVismas rider Belgian Wout van Aert rides in a training ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres cycling race in Oudenaarde on March 30 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on April 2 2023 Photo by DIRK WAEM Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DIRK WAEMBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team JumboVisma on the Koppenberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Thursday 30 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team JumboVisma L and JumboVisma riders pictured during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Thursday 30 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Astana Qazaqstan riders pictured in action on the Oude Kwaremont during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Thursday 30 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Illustration picture shows the Paterberg in Kluisbergen on the track of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Wednesday 29 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Aerial view shows VIP tents along the Kwaremont in Kluisbergen on the track of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Wednesday 29 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Learn more about the Women's WorldTour in Cyclingnews' definitive guide for 2023, and join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2023 Spring Classics. Also check in after each race for our full reports, results, galleries, news and features.