Tour of Flanders: Mathieu van der Poel wins for record-equalling third time

Mathieu van der Poel claimed his fifth Monument victory, after also winning the Milan-San Remo and Paris Roubaix [Getty Images]

World road race champion Mathieu van der Poel produced a stunning long-range attack to win the Tour of Flanders for a record-equalling third time.

The Dutchman accelerated away from his rivals on the cobbles with 45km to go to became only the seventh rider to complete the hat-trick of victories.

The 29-year-old also became the first person to make the podium of the Monument in five consecutive seasons.

Along with wins in 2020 and 2022, Van der Poel was second in 2021 and 2023.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider used all his experience to navigate the 270km route in Belgium, made even more difficult by damp conditions, as he finished more than a minute ahead of the chasing pack.

Italian Luca Mozzato claimed second following a thrilling finish for the remaining podium places while German Nils Politt was given third after Australian Michael Matthews was demoted following an irregular sprint.

But there was no questioning Van der Poel's dominance in what was the second of the spring's Monuments - five classic one-day races that also include Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

He benefited from the absence of local favourite Wout van Aert, who was ruled out through injury, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar did not take part in the race as he is focusing on a Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double this season.

Van der Poel will now be favourite for the Paris-Roubaix, which takes place next Sunday.