Tour of Flanders 2022: What time does the Ronde start what and riders are racing?

Mathieu van der Poel and Kasper Asgreen - GETTY IMAGES

07:05 AM

What does the startlist look like?

Israel-Premier Tech announced on Friday that their entire squad had been pulled from the race following a series of positive Covid tests and 'crash-induced injuries'. DSM have just five riders in action after Soren Kragh Andersen, who was a late addition to the line-up, failed to recover from an illness and will not start. Cofidis, meanwhile, start with just six riders after Wesley Kreder was forced to withdraw himself from the starting line-up, the Dutchman saying on Twitter that he had stomach flu.

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Stan Dewulf (Bel), Bob Jungels (Lux), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel).

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Leonardo Basso (Ita), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Michele Gazzoli (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Filip Maciejuk (Pol, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Fred Wright (GB).

BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus)

Sam Bewley (NZ), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Michael Matthews (Aus), Kelland O'Brien (Aus, neo-pro), Dion Smith (NZ), Campbell Stewart (NZ, neo-pro).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Marco Haller (Aut), Jonas Koch (Ger), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Nils Politt (Ger), Danny van Poppel (Ned).

Cofidis (Fra)

Piet Allegaert (Bel), Sander Armée (Bel), Tom Bohli (Swi), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

DSM (Ger)

Nikias Arndt (Ger), John Degenkolb (Ger), Niklas Märkl (Ger), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned), Kevin Vermaerke (US, neo-pro).

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Jonas Rutsch (Ger), Tom Scully (NZ), Michael Valgren (Den), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Story continues

Lewis Askey (GB, neo-pro), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Kim Heiduk (Ger), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Magnus Sheffield (US, neo-pro), Ben Swift (GB), Ben Turner (GB, neo-pro), Dylan van Baarle (Ned).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel)

Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Adrien Petit (Fra), Taco van der Hoorn (Ned), Boy van Poppel (Ned).

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Edoardo Affini (Ita), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Timo Roosen (Ned), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Mick van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Cedric Beullens (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Roger Kluge (Ger), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa)

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Johan Jacobs (Swi), Max Kanter (Ger), Mathias Norsgaard (Den).

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel)

Kasper Asgreen (Den), Tim Declercq (Bel), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel).

Trek-Segafredo (US)

Daan Hoole (Ned, neo-pro), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Mads Pedersen (Den), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Alexys Brunel (Fra), Felix Gross (Ger, neo-pro), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita).

ProTeams Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)

Silvan Dillier (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Oscar Riesebeek (Ned), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Amaury Capiot (Bel), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Markus Pajur (Est), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB).

B&B Hotels-KTM (Fra)

Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Victor Koretzky (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Julien Morice (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Fra), Jordi Warlop (Bel).

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB (Bel)

Stanisław Aniolkowski (Pol), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Karl Patrick Lauk (Est), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Ned), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

Vito Braet (Bel), Sander De Pestel (Bel), Lindsay De Vylder (Bel), Robbe Ghys (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Julian Mertens (Bel), Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel).

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Sandy Dujardin (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra).

Uno-X (Nor)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor), William Blume Levy (Den), Erik Resell (Nor), Anders Skaarseth (Nor), Iver Skaarseth (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Soren Waeenskjold (Nor).

07:00 AM

Hello . . .

And welcome to our live rolling coverage of the Tour of Flanders, the 106th edition of the one-day monument. Today's race gets under way just after 9.15am (BST), setting off from the Grote Markt in the picturesque city of Antwerp before rolling through East Flanders and the Flemish Ardennes towards the town of Oudenaarde.

Set up in 1913 by journalist Karel Van Wijnendaele, the Tour of Flanders – or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say – is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final, all rolled into one. It is a huge day for the sport of cycling, too, given it is the second of the season's five monuments following Milan-Sanremo.

Combining tight narrow roads, cobbled roads and numerous 'hellingen' – short, but often very steep cobbled climbs – the race is both tough and technical, favouring the strong riders that have superb bike-handling skills and the ability to position themselves in the right place in the bunch.

Along with Paris-Roubaix – which this year has been moved back a week to April 17 due to elections taking place in France next week – the Tour of Flanders is the ultimate example of the long slow whittling down of the peloton, leaving the strongest standing and able to contest the victory on the flat run-in to the finish line following the final hoik of the day up and over the viciously steep Paterberg climb (maximum gradient 20% and on cobbles!).

That whittling down process, though, can be as abrupt as the Paterberg's gradient as we saw last year when Wout van Aert blew up there leaving Mathieu van der Poel and Kasper Asgreen to push on together towards Oudenaarde.

The opening 100 kilometres of the 272.5km race is largely flat with the first cobbled climb of the day (Oude Kwaremont) coming with 136.2km remaining. Once the race reaches the Oude Kwaremont for the first of its three ascents the cobbled stretches of road and climbs come thick and fast, and the notable sequence of the Berg Ten Houte, Kanarieberg, Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg and Koppenberg from 76km to 44.6km to go will almost certainly shape the race.

Today's live coverage will start with 140km remaining, so shortly before the first cobbled climb of the day, at around 12.20 depending on the speed of the bunch.