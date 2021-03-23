Tour of Flanders 2021: When is the Ronde, what TV channel is it on and which teams and riders are racing?

Telegraph Sport
·14 min read
Tour of Flanders -&#xa0;Tour of Flanders 2021: When is the Ronde, what TV channel is it on and how can I follow all the live action? - GETTY IMAGES
Tour of Flanders - Tour of Flanders 2021: When is the Ronde, what TV channel is it on and how can I follow all the live action? - GETTY IMAGES

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Set up in 1913 by journalist Karel Van Wijnendaele, the Tour of Flanders — or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say — is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as being like the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final. All rolled into one.

The race itself, the second of the season's five monuments following Mila-Sanremo, originally departed from Ghent, the spiritual home of Belgian cycling, though over the years its route has changed.

In an effort to discourage spectators heading to the race due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, organisers have not released a map or profile.

When is the Tour of Flanders?

The fifth, final and most prestigious race of Flemish Week is on Sunday April 4, 2021.

How long is this year's race?

The 105th edition of the Tour of Flanders is 263.7 kilometres long.

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV — or your smartphone — then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us. Gratis.

What's in it for the winner?

The winner will trouser a cheque to the value of €20,000 while the second-placed rider gets €10,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €5,000. Each rider in the top 20 will take home something.

Tour of Flanders prize money
Tour of Flanders prize money

With the Tour of Flanders being a WorldTour race, there will also be points on offer that will go towards a riders' overall rankings . . .

UCI World Ranking points on offer
UCI World Ranking points on offer

What does the startlist look like?

Until race organisers have released the provisional list of starters, Telegraph Sport will keep you up to speed with which riders from each team are expected to feature. Those who have been named or are rumoured to be starting the Tour of Flanders are listed below in bold.

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): François Bidard (Fra), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Julien Duval (Fra), Mathias Frank (Swi), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Ben Gastauer (Lux), Dorian Godon (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin, neo-pro), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Rodrigo Contreras (Col), Stefan de Bod (SA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Ben Perry (Can), Andrea Piccolo (Ita, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col, neo-pro), Eros Capecchi (Ita), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Scott Davies (GB), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Jack Haig (Aus), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Kevin Inkelaar (Hol, neo-pro), Mikel Landa (Spa), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Brent Bookwalter (US), Esteban Chaves (Col), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Kaden Groves (Aus, neo-pro), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita, neo-pro), Michael Mathews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Barnabas Peak (Hun, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Robert Stannard (Aus), Simon Yates (GB), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Erik Baska (Svk), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Anton Palzer (Ger, neo-pro from April 1), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro), Andreas Schillinger (Ger), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rudiger Selig (Ger), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Fernando Barceló (Spa), Natnael Berhane (Eri), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Simone Consonni (Ita), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Rubén Fernández (Spa) Eddy Finé (Fra, neo-pro), Simon Geschke (Ger), Nathan Haas (Aus), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Emmanuel Morin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro from August 1), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Joao Almeida (Por), Shane Archbold (NZ), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Ian Garrison (US), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Hol), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Hol, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Felix Gall (Aut, neo-pro), Chad Haga (US), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Martin Salmon (Ger, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Florian Stork (Ger), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Hol), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Will Barta (US), Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Magnus Cort (Den), Lawson Craddock (US), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Julien El Fares (Fra), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Moreno Hofland (Hol), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Lachlan Morton (Aus), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Logan Owen (US), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US), James Whelan (Aus).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), William Bonnet (Fra), Alexys Brunel (Fra, neo-pro), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Mickaël Delage (Fra), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antione Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Romain Seigle (Fra), Ramon Sinkeldam (Hol), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Leonardo Basso (Ita), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Owain Doull (GB), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Sebastián Henao (Col), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col, neo-pro), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Iván Sosa (Col), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jérémy Bellicaud (Fra, neo-pro), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Jasper De Plus (Bel, neo-pro), Ludwig De Winter (Bel), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Alex Evans (Aus, neo-pro), Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Jonas Koch (Ger), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Maurits Lammertink (Hol), Louis Meintjes (SA), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Corné van Kessel (Hol), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus), Dan Martin (Irl), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), James Piccoli (Can), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Norman Vahtra (Est, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tom Dumoulin (Hol), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Robert Gesink (Hol), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Chris Harper (Aus), Lennard Hofstede (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Olav Kooij (Hol, neo-pro), Sepp Kuss (US), Gijs Leemreize (Hol, neo-pro), Paul Martens (Ger), Tony Martin (Ger), Sam Oomen (Hol), Christoph Pfingsten (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Hol), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Antwan Tolhoek (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jos van Emden (Hol), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), John Degenkolb (Ger), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Gerben Thijssen (Bel, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Juan Diego Alba (Col, neo-pro), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Héctor Carretero (Spa), Dario Cataldo (Spa), Gabriel Cullaigh (GB, neo-pro), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa, neo-pro), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Lluís Mas (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Sebastián Mora (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Sander Armée (Bel), Fabio Aru (Ita), Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Connor Brown (NZ, neo-pro), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), Sergio Henao (Col), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Matteo Pelucchi (Ita), Robert Power (Aus), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Andreas Stokbro (Den), Dylan Sunderland (Aus, neo-pro), Harry Tanfield (GB), Karel Vacek (Cze), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Niklas Eg (Den), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa, neo-pro), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Charlie Quarterman (GB, neo-pro), Kiel Reijnen (US), Michel Ries (Lux, neo-pro), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col, neo-pro), Juan Ayuso (Spa), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Valerio Conti (Ita), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Marco Marcato (Ita), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Cristian Camilo Muñoz (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

UCI Professional Continental teams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Laurens De Vreese (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Roy Jans (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Marcel Meisen (Ger), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Alexandar Richardson (GB), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Diether Sweeck (Ita), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Petr Vakoc (Cze), David van der Poel (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus), Philipp Walsleben (Ger).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Thomas Boudat (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Alan Riou (Fra), Diego Rosa (Ita), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Bram Welten (Hol).

B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Fra): Frederik Backaert (Bel), Nicola Bagioli (Ita), Cyril Barthe (Fra), Alan Boileau (Fra), Franck Bonnamour (Fra), Maxime Cam (Fra), Maxime Chevalier (Fra), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Bert De Backer (Bel), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Thibault Ferasse (Fra), Cyril Gautier (Fra), Jonathan Hivert (Fra), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Eliot Lietaer (Bel), Julien Morice (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Kévin Reza (Fra), Pierre Rolland (Fra), Sebastian Schönberger (Aut), Jonas van Genechten (Bel).

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (Bel): Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol), Jonas Castrique (Bel), Sean De Bie (Bel), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Laurens Huys (Bel), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Milan Menten (Bel), Rémy Mertz (Bel), Kenny Molly (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Dimitri Peyskens (Bel), Laurenz Rex (Bel), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Joel Suter (Swi), Boris Vallée (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Quentin Venner (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel): TBC

Total Direct Énergie (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Jérôme Cousin (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Marlon Gaillard (Fra), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Florian Maitre (Fra), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Romain Sicard (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • Super featherweight Carl Frampton taking his shot at boxing history

    Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Russell Westbrook responds to Stephen A. Smith: 'I was a champion once I made it to the NBA'

    It doesn't matter to Westbrook that he doesn't have any championship rings, even though Stephen A. Smith cares about that quite a lot.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo makes podium-finish bet involving Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car

    F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]

  • Robert Kraft: Free agency spending had nothing to do with Tom Brady winning Super Bowl

    “I love Tom Brady, and he’s great. But he’s moved on."

  • Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341 million extension

    The Mets reportedly reached a deal with their superstar offseason trade acquisition in the final hours before his opening day deadline.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Andre Drummond left his Lakers debut with a bruised right toe, and Jrue Holiday scored 28 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-97 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists as the Bucks snapped their three-game losing streak with a workmanlike victory over the depleted defending NBA champions, who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

  • UFC 262 lineup finalized with 15 bouts for May in Houston

    The UFC's May pay-per-view in Houston as of Wednesday is a jam-packed lineup, including the vacant lightweight title atop the bill.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • MLB on the Record: AL West GMs discuss their competitive windows as Astros again loom

    Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.