Tour of Flanders 2021: live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John MacLeary
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tour of Flanders 2021: live updates - GETTY IMAGES
Tour of Flanders 2021: live updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:55 AM

140km to go

Just spotted the moustachioed Luke Rowe tucked in behind Julian Alaphilippe. The Welshman who loves these tough one-day races is one of four Britons in the Ineos Grenadiers team, including two debutants Ethan Hayter and Tom Pidcock. Hayter, interestingly, is one of two riders from VC Londres — the south London cycling club based at Herne Hill velodrome — riding today. The other, Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), made his debut here last year.

Tom Pidcock: &#39;Ineos should be winning more classics&#39;
Tom Pidcock: 'Ineos should be winning more classics'

Most eyes, though, will be focused on Pidcock who has enjoyed a great start to his professional career having finished fifth at Strade Bianche and 15th at Milan-Sanremo.

10:47 AM

Normal service has resumed . . .

10:41 AM

151km to go

The seven-man breakaway is onto the second cobbled section of the day, the 1,500-metre long Holleweg. Back in to peloton and Edoardo Affini is leading the way on behalf of his Jumbo-Visma team. Interesting to not that Total Direct Énergie have a few riders near the front. Although the French squad is not part of the WorldTour, they have a strong looking team here today and I would not be surprised to see Anthony Turgis challenging at the pointy end of the race. Assuming Turgis is the team's leader today, then he has team-mates Edvald Boasson Hagen, Damien Gaudin and former winner Niki Terpstra to support his ambitions. That's some firepower.

10:37 AM

153km to go

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Elegant-Quick Step) is just spotted chatting with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Sagan, of course, won here in 2016 and although he is not the dominant force he once was, has shown some form recently — fourth at Milan-Sanremo and a stage winner at Volta a Catalunya — and so I would not discount him from doing something here today.

The breakaway is inching up the Kattenberg, but those cobbles look fairly benign. The peloton will follow in around 12 minutes.

10:30 AM

158km to go

Still early in the race, but just as the peloton approached the first section of cobbles in today's race, Elegant-Quick Step move up towards the front of the group which is a wise move, as further back a number of riders are delayed having been caught out. Not too far away from the first climb of the day, the Kattenberg, which is just 800 metres in length and should not cause too many issues. Breakaway's advantage is at 12 minutes.

10:20 AM

What no Tractor?

Interesting, the man that is known as El Tractor — Tim Declercq — is not riding on the front of the peloton. I will repeat that: Tim Declercq is not riding on the front. Declercq, one of the best domestiques in world cycling ordinarily positions himself on the front, however it appears that today his team Elegant-Quick Step look happy to allow Jumbo-Visma to take control. Jumbo-Visma, of course, will be hoping to set up Wout van Aert here today, while the Belgian super-team Elegant-Quick Step have a handful of riders that could challenge.

While Julian Alaphilippe is their obvious leader, Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini or Florian Sénéchal may also fancy their chances. Equally Yves Lampaert could also land a big one today should the stars align in his favour. Either way, Elegant-Quick Step have the strongest looking team and as we saw at the E3 race a couple of weeks back, on their day they can work over the likes of pre-race favourites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) with ease. In order to do that, though, they will need to have almost all of their riders up near the front of the bunch at the key point in the race — in other words, at the bottom of the Koppenberg, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg climbs.

10:08 AM

Happy Easter!

Already we have seen Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroën) and Tom Van Asbroeck​ (Israel Start-up Nation) clip off the front of the peloton to go and greet some friends or, most likely, family members at the roadside. The very fact that the bunch is happy for them to do this pretty much tells us everything we need to know about the state of play on the road right now: everybody is taking it relatively easy on the approach to the first cobbled sector of the day.

The breakaway has increased its advantage to 11min 18sec with 172km to go.

09:55 AM

Early controversy . . .

So today's race got under way a little over an hours ago, the peloton rolling out of the port city of Antwerp at a fairly leisurely pace. Weather-wise it is fairly still and although not especially sunny, it is not too cold. The peloton is fairly evenly split between those riders wearing leg warmers and jackets/gilets, and those with exposed legs.

tour flanders - GETTY IMAGES
tour flanders - GETTY IMAGES

A flurry of early attacks kicked off proceedings, leading to Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) instigating the move that led to a breakaway forming. Bissegger, the Swiss neo-pro who won the time trial at last month's Paris-Nice, was soon joined by Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Wallonnie Bruxelles), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) and Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) before Nico Denz (DSM) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) bridged over to form a seven-man group. As it stands, that breakaway leads by a shade over 10 minutes with just under 185km of the race remaining.

The big talking point of the day, thus far at least, has been a coming together between Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin-Fenix) — see above. Fedorov, the Kazakh neo-pro, appeared to touch his brakes while on the front of the bunch which upset a number of riders that were sat on his wheel. While a number of riders gesticulated in his direction, Vergaerde reacted. As a result, both riders have been kicked off the race and one of the pre-race favourites — that's Mathieu van der Poel for anybody who has been living in a cave — is already a man down and the race has yet to reach its first cobbled sector of climb.

09:32 AM

Who was on the starting line this morning?

WorldTour teams . . .

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Stan Dewulf (Bel), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ben Perry (Can), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Michael Mathews (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Robert Stannard (Aus).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Peter Sagan (Svk).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel).

DSM (Ger): Nikias Arndt (Ger), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nico Denz (Ger), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Michael Valgren (Den).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Antione Duchesne (Can), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Leonardo Basso (Ita), Owain Doull (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Timo Roosen (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): John Degenkolb (Ger), Frederik Frison (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Lluís Mas (Spa), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Michael Gogl (Aut), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Koen de Kort (Hol), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Mads Pedersen (Den), Kiel Reijnen (US), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rui Oliveira (Por), Matteo Trentin (Ita).

UCI Professional Continental teams . . .

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Dries De Bondt (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Warren Barguil (Fra), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB).

B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Fra): Frederik Backaert (Bel), Cyril Barthe (Fra), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Bert De Backer (Bel), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra).

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (Bel): Timothy Dupont (Bel), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel): Ruben Apers (Bel), Cédric Beullens (Bel), Lindsay De Vylder (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), Jordi Warlop (Bel), Thimo Willems (Bel).

Total Direct Énergie (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel).

09:30 AM

Hello

Hello, good morning and welcome to our live rolling blog from the 105th edition of the Tour of Flanders, or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say.

As most of you will know, today's 254.3-kilometre jaunt from Antwerp to Oudenaarde is one of the most prestigious one-day races in the calendar and following last month's Milan-Sanremo is the second monument of the season. Following the postponement of Paris-Roubaix this cobbled classic has taken on added significance among those that make their living in these tough races.

For the locals, De Ronde is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as being like the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final. All rolled into one. So as you can imagine, having no fans at the roadside today — or very few, at least — the race will, as we saw last year when Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) prevailed, feel a little quieter than usual.

In an effort to discourage spectators heading to the race due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, organisers did not release a map or profile. However, all of the usual cobbled climbs — Molenberg, Koppenberg, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg — will feature, while a number of cobbled stretches of road are included.

The combination of narrow, twisty lanes, coupled with some brutish cobbled climbs — raced over a multitude of road surfaces — makes the Tour of Flanders, arguably, the most technical and toughest of all of the one-day races to win. Concentration is absolutely key to success here, while positioning on the climbs can make or break a riders' ambitions.

Recommended Stories

  • Super featherweight Carl Frampton taking his shot at boxing history

    Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Changed the Game: Yani Tseng quickly found success, but took years to fully realize her love for golf

    Now, 10 years after her rise to the top of the LPGA, Tseng is back — but this time, she's got a new attitude, a healthy mindset, and she's doing it all for herself.

  • 7 players who improved their NBA draft stock in the NCAA tournament

    Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad added to UFC 263

    A welterweight matchup between Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad has been booked for June.

  • Coyotes look to continue playoff push against hapless Ducks

    A full two weeks into a playoff push, the Arizona Coyotes are seeing real gains now, moving into postseason eligibility with their fifth victory in seven games on Friday. That 4-2 triumph came on the road against the Anaheim Ducks, with the two West Division teams set to meet again Sunday in Southern California. Lane Pederson scored for the Coyotes on Friday in his NHL debut and Phil Kessel added the game-winner with 7:58 remaining, for his team-leading 15th of the season.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Robert Kraft: Free agency spending had nothing to do with Tom Brady winning Super Bowl

    “I love Tom Brady, and he’s great. But he’s moved on."

  • Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson outpoints Neiman Gracie in close decision

    Welterweight Jason Jackson got his fourth consecutive win when he outpointedd Neiman Gracie in the co-main event of Friday's Bellator 255.

  • Tim Anderson’s star is only growing brighter. And his voice will only get stronger

    Tim Anderson knows baseball, including his new manager, has been cruel to Black players speaking up about racial injustice. But he isn't shying away.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Nneka Ogwumike: Draymond Green's WNBA equal pay comments based on 'miseducation'

    Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.

  • MLB on the Record: AL West GMs discuss their competitive windows as Astros again loom

    Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.

  • Joel Embiid expected to return from knee injury this weekend

    The Sixers MVP candidate has been out since March 12.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga's incredible 3 keeps many, many future bets alive

    Gonzaga survived, but UCLA gave the Bulldogs a bigger challenge than expected.

  • NCAA v. Alston: Supreme Court not impressed with old arguments, but how will it rule?

    Rather than evolve, the NCAA has clung to the status quo. Now it is arguing its case to the Supreme Court — and the court doesn't sound like it's buying the NCAA's same old arguments.

  • The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

    After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."