Tour of Flanders 2021: live updates

John MacLeary
·5 min read
tour flanders - GETTY IMAGES
tour flanders - GETTY IMAGES

09:32 AM

Who was on the starting line this morning?

WorldTour teams . . .

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Stan Dewulf (Bel), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ben Perry (Can), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Michael Mathews (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Robert Stannard (Aus).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Peter Sagan (Svk).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel).

DSM (Ger): Nikias Arndt (Ger), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nico Denz (Ger), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Michael Valgren (Den).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Antione Duchesne (Can), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Leonardo Basso (Ita), Owain Doull (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Timo Roosen (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): John Degenkolb (Ger), Frederik Frison (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Lluís Mas (Spa), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Michael Gogl (Aut), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Koen de Kort (Hol), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Mads Pedersen (Den), Kiel Reijnen (US), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rui Oliveira (Por), Matteo Trentin (Ita).

UCI Professional Continental teams . . .

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Dries De Bondt (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Warren Barguil (Fra), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB).

B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Fra): Frederik Backaert (Bel), Cyril Barthe (Fra), Bryan Coquard (Fra), Bert De Backer (Bel), Jens Debusschere (Bel), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra).

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (Bel): Timothy Dupont (Bel), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel): Ruben Apers (Bel), Cédric Beullens (Bel), Lindsay De Vylder (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), Jordi Warlop (Bel), Thimo Willems (Bel).

Total Direct Énergie (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel).

09:30 AM

Hello

Hello, good morning and welcome to our live rolling blog from the 105th edition of the Tour of Flanders, or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say.

As most of you will know, today's 254.3-kilometre jaunt from Antwerp to Oudenaarde is one of the most prestigious one-day races in the calendar and following last month's Milan-Sanremo is the second monument of the season. Following the postponement of Paris-Roubaix this cobbled classic has taken on added significance among those that make their living in these tough races.

For the locals, De Ronde is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as being like the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final. All rolled into one. So as you can imagine, having no fans at the roadside today — or very few, at least — the race will, as we saw last year when Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) prevailed, feel a little quieter than usual.

In an effort to discourage spectators heading to the race due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, organisers did not release a map or profile. However, all of the usual cobbled climbs — Molenberg, Koppenberg, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg — will feature, while a number of cobbled stretches of road are also included.

The combination of narrow, twisty lanes, coupled with some brutish cobbled climbs — raced over a multitude of road surfaces — makes the Tour of Flanders, arguably, the most technical and toughest of all of the one-day races to win. Concentration is absolutely key to success here, while positioning on the climbs can make or break a riders' ambitions.

