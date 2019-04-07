Tour of Flanders 2019 – live updates

Breakaway riders Kenneth Van Rooy, Hugo Houle, Damien Touze and Jesper Asselman - 2019 Getty Images

12:33PM

148km to go

Hugo Houle trousered himself that €5,000 and the peloton now, which still has a posse of Deceuninck-Quick Step positioned near the front, is churning its was up the climb, past one of the many VIP tents lining this famous climb where three-time winner Tom Boonen was just spotted watching the action.

Whether or not Tommeke is enjoying one of these I cannot confirm, but I have a sneaky suspicion a few punters out on Flanders today will be getting stuck into a few bottles of the stuff this afternoon.

Kwaremont

By the way, Luke Rowe, Peter Sagan and Yves Lampaert were smart enough to shuffle their way up to near the front of the group, keeping out of danger's way on these tight, narrow climbs where the slightest touch of wheel can see a rider lose their momentum and in turn position.

12:28PM

First climb up the Oude Kwaremont!

The four-man breakaway in now on the Oude Kwaremont. Canadian rider Hugo Houle (Astana) put some space between himself and the other three and appears on course to win the €5,000 prize on offer here.

Here's some more on that prize (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V from a press release):

Extending an existing partnership, Flanders Classics and the Belgian National Lottery have today announced a new initiative to take place during the men’s Tour of Flanders. On Sunday 7 April, the racers will be competing in a race-within-a-race during the “Grote Prijs Stig Broeckx”. The Belgian National Lottery is providing prize money of €5,000, which the winner may donate to a charity of his choice. The Lottery will also provide €5,000 to Stig Broeckx for a charity of his choice. Almost three years have passed since Stig Broeckx was involved in a serious crash and ended up in a coma whilst riding for Lotto Soudal. His long and courageous journey on the road to recovery inspired the Belgian National Lottery to crown the bravest Flandrien during the Tour of Flanders and thereby also pay Stig Broeckx a tribute. Flanders Classics is happy to lend its support to this initiative.

12:19PM

Terpstra crashes!

Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Énergie) has crashed and it does not look good. The Dutchman is lying motionless on the road and is being attended to by medics. I'd say that's his race over. This could be absolutely devastating news for the French Pro-Continental team who have built their whole classics campaign around Terpstra who joined in the close season from Deceuninck-Quick Step.

Over to you Damien Gaudin, Adrien Petit, Alexandre Pichot and Anthony Turgis. The latter, of course, produced a strong ride midweek at Dwars door Vlaanderen where he lost out to Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), another of the favourites for today's race, in a two-up sprint.

Anthony Turgis (right) lost out to Mathieu van der Poel at Dwars door Vlanderen Credit: GETTY IMAGES

12:12PM

165km to go

The peloton has just passed through the feedzone where the team soigneurs were stood roadside with their musettes – the cotton bags – stuffed full of food and drinks to help fuel their riders as they edge towards the hellingen.

The feedzone can be a dangerous place with the bags swinging around and riders tossing aside unwanted items or empty bidons, but everybody appeared to navigate their way through safely.

12:03PM

Power play

He's as broad as a barge and as strong as strong as an ox. His name is Tim Declercq and he's back on the front of the peloton. The 30-year-old put out an average of 281 watts for the opening two hours of today's race, by contrast Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) did 'just' 198.

Tim Declercq is the diesel in Deceuninck-Quick Step's engine Credit: Getty Images

The four-man breakaway's lead has dropped to below six minutes. Presumably that will drop further once the riders hit the next key point, the Oude Kwaremont which is not too far away now.

11:56AM

Crash in the bunch

A handful of riders hit the deck after somebody's front wheel appeared to get wedged into one of the gaps down the middle of the road that are so common in this part of the world. While much of the focus and attention on these races are on the cobbles and bergs, the roads in Belgium can be energy sapping. With tight narrow roads that are filled with road furniture and dangers riders need to be alert at all time, which in itself can be draining especilly in a 270km race.

road

In the above screen grab I've highlighted just two dangers that are very common on the roads here today. Right down the centre of the road there's a gap between the concrete blocks that the road is made of, it's roughly the same width as a bike wheel and so when drifting across it if the rider does not lift their front wheel or give a sudden jolt to 'attack' it head on, then there's a danger their wheel can get lodged in there – as happened a few minutes ago and did for Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First–Drapac) at the 2017 edition.

Down the right hand side in the gulley, where riders will often prefer especially on rougher roads, there's a drain.

11:43AM

Worldies' first

This man, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is making his debut at the Tour of Flanders today. The world champion had planned to do this 12 months ago, but was unable to following a crash or illness – apologies I can't remember which one caused him to withdraw in 2018. Anyway, he's here today along with another 35 debutants.

The world champion is making his debut at this year's Tour of Flanders Credit: AP

The biggest names in that long list of debutants, other than the Spaniard, is Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).

The breakaway, meanwhile, has seen its advantage drop to below seven minutes and they are onto the first section of cobbles on Lippenhovestraat.

11:30AM

As it stands

With a smidge under 200 kilometres of this race to go, there's a four-man breakaway – Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Hugo Houle (Astana), Damien Touze (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) and Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) – around eight minutes up the road.

Tim Declercq is doing what Tim Declercq does and is sat on the front of the peloton, where he has pretty much been since the race started. In fact, the 30-year-old was actually positioned near the front even before the race had started as the Deceuninck-Quick Step domestique monitored proceedings throughout the neutralised zone.

Deceuninck-Quick Step, as I'm sure you are aware, are one of the favourites today to take the win and so we can expect to see them control the race as much as is possible.

Following a phenomenal run of results throughout the spring classics campaign, it is difficult seeing beyond any team other than Deceuninck-Quick Step to win today's race. Indeed, the Belgian super-team has won the last two editions through Philippe Gilbert and Niki Terpstra who are both here today, though the latter is now competing for his new employers Direct Énergie.

I'd probably say today's race is one of the most open for years and I could probably list up to 30 riders who could win in around five hours, but I'm limiting myself here to just 10 possible winners . . .

Peter Sagan: The 2016 winner may not have enjoyed the best start to the season, but a strong ride at Ghent-Wevelgem will have given the Bora-Hansgrohe rider an opportunity to blow away a few of the cobwebs following a brief spell of illness.

Oliver Naesen: Second at Milan-Sanremo and a third place at Ghent-Wevelgem would suggest the former Belgian national champion is in the form of his life right now and may never again stand a better chance of winning the Ronde.

Tiesj Benoot: The 25-year-old may have just one race on his palmarès, but has looked strong throughout the spring classics and again looked decent at Dwars door Vlaanderen. Probably not an out-and-out favourite, but certainly a dark horse.

Wout Van Aert: The 24-year-old former cyclo-cross star was hugely impressive at Strade Bianche and Milan-Sanremo where he was third and sixth respectively. Again impressed at last week's E3 where he was runner-up to Zdenek Stybar.

Bob Jungels​: Such is the strength in depth of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team that any one of four riders – the others being Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert or Zdenek Stybar – could conceivably win, depending on how the race plays out. The Luxembourger may have laid relatively low since his Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne victory in early March, but looked lively at Dwars door Vlaanderen. Will be fascinating to see how Patrick Lefevere's squad decide to play their cards on what is, arguably, the biggest day of their season.

Niki Terpstra: The defending champion may not have the support he enjoyed at Quick Step in years gone by, but the Dutchman has proved time and again that on his day he can win the big races. Expect to see Damien Gaudin helping out.

Mathieu van der Poel: Fresh from winning his maiden WorldTour race at Dwars door Vlaanderen, the cyclo-cross world champion will arrive a marked man, but his debut outing at what will be the longest one-day race of his career will be a different ball game to Wednesday's race. Two-time winner Stijn Devolder, however, will be on hand to guide the 24-year-old who is hoping to emulate his father Adri who won the race in 1986.

Matteo Trentin ​: The Italian has enjoyed a strong spring classics campaign during which he claimed three top 10 finishes – including t​wo in the last week – and will lead Mitchelton-Scott's challenge. Another dark horse; another potential winner.

Greg Van Avermaet: May not have the support he enjoyed while at BMC, but the Belgian must not be discounted. Showed a little too much of himself at Omloop and will need to ride a more mature race if he is to end his wait for a win at the Ronde.

Luke Rowe: The Welshman is just one of two Team Sky riders that has ever finished in the top 10 – the other being Geraint Thomas – and will arrive in Antwerp in the form of his life. May have the legs, but does the 29-year-old have the local knowledge so crucial to winning in Flanders?

11:15AM

Big crowds at the start in Antwerp . . .

. . . obviously.

Grote Markt Square in Antwerp, Belgium, hosts the start of the Tour of Flanders Credit: Getty Images

Luke Rowe, incidentally, spoke to colleague Tom Cary on the eve of the race when the in-form Welshman said his “legs are good”.

The Team Sky rider who finished fifth here in 2016, added he was "confident", but would need Lady Luck on his side if he was going to win the British squad's first ever cobbled monument.

Luke Rowe is expected to lead Team Sky's charge today Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“Touch wood, everything has gone pretty smoothly. No crashes, no mechanicals. And that can be said for the entire team really. But yeah, I am feeling strong and I am feeling confident. But it's all about the day. We'll just do our best.” You can read the full interview right here.

10am rave to welcome @deceuninck_qst to the stage pic.twitter.com/f2iKjYH711 — Sophie Hurcom (@sophiehurcom) 7 April 2019

11:00AM

Morning

Hello everybody and welcome to our live blog from the 103rd edition of the Tour of Flanders, the third monument of the cycling season.

Today's a bit of a long one – 270.1 kilometres to be precise – and the race is already under way having set off beneath the Flandrian sun at around 9.30am (BST). Before we get stuck into the race, here's a bit of background information for those new to the sport . . .

Set up in 1913 by journalist Karel Van Wijnendaele, the Tour of Flanders – or De Ronde van Vlaanderen as the locals say – is the biggest day in the Belgian sporting calendar and has been described as being like the Boat Race, Royal Ascot and the FA Cup final. All rolled into one.

The race originally departed from Ghent, the spiritual home of Belgian cycling, though over the years its route has changed. This year's race starts in Antwerp and concludes in Oudenaarde. Despite the various changes to the route over the years, one crucial characteristic of the Ronde remains: the hellingen, or hills which are often cobbled.

This year's edition features 17 recognised climbs, including three ascents of Oude Kwaremont – the penultimate climb of the day – and twice up the final climb of the race, the Paterberg which tops out at an eye-watering 18.2 per cent in gradient: one-in-five in old money.

ronde

Though short in distance – the Paterberg is just 360 metres long – these brutal climbs are where, ordinarily, the decisive moves are made and if not, are where the field is whittled down further leaving the final selection of riders who will contest the race. In addition to the numerous hellingen, there are also five sections of kasseien, or cobblestones, the first of which comes 87km into the race, the fifth at 228km.

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of the Ronde all teams are contracted to race.

In addition to the WorldTour teams, race organisers Flanders Classics handed wildcard spots to seven Pro-Continental teams – Cofidis, Corendon-Circus, Direct Énergie, Roompot-Charles, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Vital Concept-B&B Hotels and Wanty-Groupe Gobert.

While we are waiting for the real racing to get under way, have a listen to the latest episode of The Cycling Podcast in which the team discuss today's race . . .

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe produce these rather excellent podcasts throughout the season covering the one-day races, stage races and grand tours and get this: they're free. Obviously, it would be better if you gave them some money so to do that, make sure you sign up – for just £15– and become a Friend of the Podcast.