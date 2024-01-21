Tour Down Under: Stephen Williams wins final stage to seal overall victory

Wales' Stephen Williams won the final stage of The Tour Down Under to secure overall victory in Australia.

The 27-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider outsprinted his rivals in Mount Lofty to claim the biggest win of his career.

"What a stage, so over the moon, honestly, the support the team have given me the last few days," said Williams.

"Incredible, I can't thank them enough."

Aberystwyth-born Williams previously took overall victory at 2021's Cro Race and won the four stage Arctic Race of Norway in August 2023.

He took the Tour Down Under leader's ochre jersey on Saturday's penultimate stage when he finished second to stage five winner Oscar Onley.

Williams began the final stage level on time with Scotland's Onley, and only a few seconds ahead of other rivals, but calmly covered all attacks in the final kilometres before opening up his winning sprint with 250 metres to go.

"That finish is perfect for me, it's so punchy," said Williams. "I've got a knack of being able to hold and hold and hold.

"And luckily I was able to get back on the wheel, read the situation and capitalised, opened up with 250 to go and everyone's legs were dead by then, so I thought if I got the jump, then I'd be in with a good chance.

"Everything goes through your mind. Just how hard this sport is and to win races, they don't come around very often. To do it here in Australia, the first world tour race of the season is fantastic.

"Just really proud to come down here to start the season like this on the front foot and head back to Europe and continue on."

Stage six result

1. Stephen Williams (GB/Israel-Premier Tech) 3hrs 5mins 26secs

2. Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

3. Isaac Del Toro (Mex/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

4. Bart Lemmen (Ned/Team Visma-Lease a Bike) Same time

5. Laurence Pithie (NZ/Groupama-FDJ) +3secs

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step) +10secs

7. Damien Howsen (Aus/Australia) Same time

8. Cristian Scaroni (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan Team) Same time

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Lidl-Trek) Same time

10. Lars Boven (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) Same time

Overall standings

1. Stephen Williams (GB/Israel-Premier Tech) 19hrs 13mins 34secs

2. Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +9secs

3. Isaac Del Toro (Mex/UAE Team Emirates) +11secs

4. Oscar Onley (GB/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) +20secs

5. Bart Lemmen (Ned/Team Visma-Lease a Bike) +23secs

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step) +33secs

7. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

8. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +36secs

9. Damien Howson (Aus/Australia) +42secs

10. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +50 secs