Tour de France 2023: How to watch, dates, times livestream info and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard returns as the defending champ in this year's Tour de France. Here's what you need to know about the exciting cycling event. (Photo by: Thibault Camus/AP Photo)

The Tour de France is back in action for its 110th year, bringing with it a dozen new stage towns and some other change ups to the biggest cycling event of the year. The annual long-distance race once again brings together some of the biggest names in cycling, including defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Mikel Landa, Enric Mas, David Gaudu, Jai Hindley and Ben O'Connor. Want to tune into the cycling Super Bowl and find out who will take home the yellow jersey in 2023? Here’s what you need to know about watching this year’s Tour de France.

How to watch the Tour de France from the US:

Stream the Tour de France Peacock $5 at Peacock

Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $0 at ExpressVPN

Tour de France dates: July 1-23

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tour de France TV channel: NBC, USA

Tour de France streaming: Peacock

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France without cable:

(Photo: Peacock) Stream the Tour de France Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s Tour de France! On top of access to the Tour de France, the streaming platform is the easiest way to stream most live sports and events airing on NBC. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like Book Club: The Next Chapter, Renfield and soon the Super Mario movie. For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

Is there a free Tour de France livestream?

Don’t want to pay for Peacock to watch the Tour de France? UK-based channel ITVX will have a free livestream of their Tour de France coverage throughout the race. To access this free livestream though, you’ll need a VPN.

To watch ITVX from the US, you’ll need to sign up (or sign in) for a good streaming VPN and choose a UK server. From there, you should be able to watch ITVX totally free from the US. Don’t have a VPN yet? Check out Endgadget’s guide to the best VPNs, or check out our top VPN pick for streaming below:

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into a free European Tour de France livestream this month as opposed to paying for Peacock's US coverage. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day free trial. $0 at ExpressVPN

How long is the Tour de France?

The 2023 Tour de France will be 2,115 miles raced across 21 days. The longest day of racing will be stage two from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, which is 130 miles.

Where does the Tour de France start?

The Tour de France kicks off in Bilbao, Spain on July 1, 2023.

How many riders are in the Tour de France?

176 cyclists are riding in the Tour de France this year, making up 22 Tour de France teams.

Changes to this year’s Tour de France

This year, the Tour de France has added a dozen new stage towns and a handful of new stage changes. The 2023 race will also see just one time trial as opposed to the traditional two.

2023 Tour de France full TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Advertisement

July 20

Pre-Race Show: 6:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 18: Moûtiers-Bourg-En-Bresse: 6:55 a.m. (Peacock)

July 21

7 a.m. Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne-Poligny: 7:05 a.m. (Peacock)

July 22

7 a.m. Pre-Race Show: 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 20: Belfort-Le Markstein: 7:30 a.m. (Peacock)

July 23

Pre-Race Show: 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Stage 21: Yvelines-Paris: 10:10 a.m. (Peacock)