Tour de France likely to be postponed after France extends ban on public gatherings

The cycling world’s biggest race, the Tour de France, can’t escape being affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The race, which is scheduled to start on June 27 in Nice, will almost certainly be postponed after French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France’s lockdown will continue until May 11, and public gatherings are banned until mid-July at the earliest.

"Given that it’s now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the [International Cycling Union] to try and find new dates,” race organizers told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

According to the Guardian, an official announcement about postponement is expected later in April.

Rescheduling the race is a gargantuan undertaking. With a caravan of 4,500 people and a 2,000-mile route through 21 towns and cities, it’s an Olympic-sized task. Even just narrowing down possible dates is difficult. Simply moving the race back four to eight weeks means it would conflict with other cycling races, but since there’s no telling whether the ban on public gatherings could be extended, every decision is filled with risk.

Cancellation is on the table, but only as a last resort because numerous cycling teams depend on the Tour de France for a major part of their funding. The only other times the Tour was canceled was from 1915-1918, during World War I, and from 1940-1946, during World War II.

There was discussion early on about staging the race without fans, which number 500,000 per day. However that was handily dismissed by the Tour’s race director, Christian Prudhomme.

"The Tour de France is 3,000 kilometers of smiles," Prudhomme said, via AFP. "We won't run a Tour de France without the fans."

