Tour Championship: Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa lead at season-ending event

Norway's Hovland won the BMW Championship last weekend

Tour Championship round one -16 V Hovland (Nor), C Morikawa (US); -14 S Scheffler (US); -13 K Bradley (US),;-12 J Rahm (Spa), X Schauffele Selected others:-10 R McIlroy (NI); -9 T Hatton (Eng), M Fitzpatrick; -2 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Viktor Hovland made four birdies in a row during his back nine to end the second day of the Tour Championship in Atlanta level at the top of the leaderboard with Collin Morikawa.

Both players carded six-under 64s on Friday at the season-ending event to move to 16 under par.

Keegan Bradley, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back to three shots off the lead on 13-under.

"It felt like I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday," Hovland said.

"It's really cool. We've grinded out the whole year to be here. I've just got to keep going the way I've been playing and we'll see what happens.

"When things feel good you trust yourself."

Morikawa completed another bogey-free round on Friday after his bogey-free nine-under-par on Thursday.

"I didn't make too many mistakes," he said. "I love being in this position, being in the final groups and having the fans cheer us on. I'm excited for this weekend. You're going to see a lot of birdies and I need to keep my foot on the gas."

World number two Rory McIlroy continued to be troubled by a back injury but the defending champion, looking to win the FedEx Cup for the fourth time, carded a three-under 67.

That left him in seventh place on 10 under, six off the pace.

The PGA Tour's season-ending tournament uses a stroke-based bonus system, which gives golfers different scores to start their opening round.

