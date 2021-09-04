Tour Championship tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale

It all comes down to this.

The final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta brings a close to the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and the 2020-21 PGA Tour season.

Brooks Koepka’s week ended early. He withdrew after 12 holes on Saturday and will finish 30th out of the 30 golfers but will still take home a cool $395,000 in bonus money.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay will sleep on a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. Cantlay birdied his last hole for a 67 and is at 20 under. Rahm shot a 68 and is 18 under. Justin Thomas bogeyed his last hole for a 65, so he will start Sunday’s round five shots back of the lead. Kevin Na is solo fourth at 13 under, while Abraham Ancer and Billy Horschel are tied for fifth at 10 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for Sunday. All times listed are ET.

Tour Championship: Get to know East Lake

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:40 a.m. Joaquin Niemann 11:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink 11:55 a.m. Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen 12:05 p.m. Daniel Berger, Corey Conners 12:15 p.m. Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa 12:25 p.m. Harris English, Rory McIlroy 12:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns 12:45 p.m. Tony Finau, Jason Kokrak 12:55 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith 1:05 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen 1:15 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele 1:25 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau 1:35 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel 1:45 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Na 1:55 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.

Sunday, Sept. 5

TV

Golf Channel: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 to 6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1 to 6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.