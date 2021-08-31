Tour Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A supersized PGA Tour season comes to a close this week with the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Only 30 players are teeing it up at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and that includes all the heavy hitters you’d expect. A $15 million bonus prize awaits the FedEx Cup champion.
This year marks the 15th season of the playoffs and the third time the Tour has used its Starting Strokes format, which was introduced for the first time in 2019.
It’s a staggered system whereby the player in the top position will start the Tour Championship at 10 under, the No. 2 golfer will start at 8 under and so on from there. Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, paired together in the last group off on Thursday afternoon, start in the Nos. 1 and 2 positions, respectively, after winning the first two playoff events.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the Tour Championship. All times listed are ET.
More: Who’s in, who’s out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
11:40 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed
11:50 a.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia
12:00 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m.
Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann
12:20 p.m.
Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama
12:30 p.m.
Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka
12:40 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak
12:50 p.m.
Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
1:00 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen
1:10 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im
1:20 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
1:30 p.m.
Harris English, Abraham Ancer
1:40 p.m.
Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
1:50 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm
2:00 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app. All times ET.
Thursday, Sept. 2
TV
Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
TV
Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
TV
Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 12 p.m.-2:30; 2:30- 6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
TV
Golf Channel: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.