Tour Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale

A supersized PGA Tour season comes to a close this week with the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Only 30 players are teeing it up at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and that includes all the heavy hitters you’d expect. A $15 million bonus prize awaits the FedEx Cup champion.

This year marks the 15th season of the playoffs and the third time the Tour has used its Starting Strokes format, which was introduced for the first time in 2019.

It’s a staggered system whereby the player in the top position will start the Tour Championship at 10 under, the No. 2 golfer will start at 8 under and so on from there. Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, paired together in the last group off on Thursday afternoon, start in the Nos. 1 and 2 positions, respectively, after winning the first two playoff events.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the Tour Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 11:40 a.m. Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed 11:50 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia 12:00 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Berger 12:10 p.m. Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann 12:20 p.m. Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama 12:30 p.m. Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka 12:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak 12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy 1:00 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen 1:10 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im 1:20 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns 1:30 p.m. Harris English, Abraham Ancer 1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas 1:50 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm 2:00 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app. All times ET.

Thursday, Sept. 2

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 12 p.m.-2:30; 2:30- 6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

TV

Golf Channel: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

