Tour Championship: Sunday’s round 3 tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs head to Sunday for the third round of the 2020 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It’s the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

The no-cut tournament, which concludes Monday on Labor Day, features a field of 30 golfers battling for a $15 million prize.

At 13 under, Dustin Johnson enters Moving Day with a one-shot lead over Sungjae Im and two-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas is fourth at 10 under while Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm are all T-5 at 9 under.

Check out the third round tee times, TV info and prize money payouts below.

Tee times

1st tee

All times are listed in Eastern.

In all, there’s $60 million that will be paid out this week. First place gets $15 million, second place gets $5 million, and so on, down to the 30th-place finisher, who will pocket $395,000.

Final spot Amount 1 $15 million 2 $5 million 3 $4 million 4 $3 million 5 $2.5 million 6 $1.9 million 7 $1.3 million 8 $1.1 million 9 $950,000 10 $830,000 11 $750,000 12 $705,000 13 $660,000 14 $620,000 15 $595,000 16 $570,000 17 $550,000 18 $535,000 19 $520,000 20 $505,000 21 $490,000 22 $478,000 23 $466,000 24 $456,000 25 $445,000 26 $435,000 27 $425,000 28 $415,000 29 $405,000 30 $395,000

What else do they get?

Finishing in the top 30 also earns the players exemptions for at least three of next year’s majors, the WGCs and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The winners-only event is granting invites to the top 30 in the FedEx Cup after losing three months worth of tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV, streaming information

Sunday, Sept. 6

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 1:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel (watch for free on fuboTV): 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

