Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The tournament, which began Friday and conclude on Labor Day Monday, features a field of 30 golfers. It’s the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

Dustin Johnson started the event at 10 under with a two-shot lead over BMW Championship winner and Golfweek/Sagarin‘s world No. 1 Jon Rahm. Johnson opened with a 67 but Rahm shot a 65 and so those two are tied for the lead at 13 under. Justin Thomas shot a 66 and is third at 11 under. Rory McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, shot a 64 and is 9 under. Abraham Ancer also shot a 64 and is at 7 under.

Tee times

1st tee

All times are listed in Eastern.

TV, streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 5

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 1:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

