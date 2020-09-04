Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The tournament, which began Friday and conclude on Labor Day Monday, features a field of 30 golfers. It’s the final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

Dustin Johnson started the event at 10 under with a two-shot lead over BMW Championship winner and Golfweek/Sagarin‘s world No. 1 Jon Rahm. Johnson opened with a 67 but Rahm shot a 65 and so those two are tied for the lead at 13 under. Justin Thomas shot a 66 and is third at 11 under. Rory McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup champion, shot a 64 and is 9 under. Abraham Ancer also shot a 64 and is at 7 under.

Browse through first-round tee times and find out where you can watch all the week’s action below.

Tee times

1st tee

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee time Players
11:45 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
11:55 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann
12:05 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel
12:15 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
12:25 p.m. Sebastián Munoz, Patrick Reed
12:35 p.m. Cameron Smith, Kevin Na
12:45 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
12:55 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
1:05 p.m. Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
1:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin
1:25 p.m. Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman
1:35 p.m. Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im
1:45 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele
1:55 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
2:05 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm

TV, streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 5

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (featured groups)
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 1:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 12-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

