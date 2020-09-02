Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
The tournament, which begins Friday, contains a field of 30 golfers and is the last event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.
The week with assigned starting strokes based on each golfer’s position in the season-long FedEx Cup standings. Leader Dustin Johnson starts the event at 10 under with a two-shot lead over BMW Championship winner and Golfweek/Sagarin‘s world No. 1 Jon Rahm.
Justin Thomas sits in third to begin the event at 7 under, followed by Webb Simpson at 6 under and Collin Morikawa at 5 under.
Browse through first-round tee times and find out where you can watch all the week’s action below.
Betting odds | Fantasy golf | Prop bets
Tee times
1st tee
All times are listed in Eastern.
|Tee time
|Players
|Noon
|Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel
|12:10 p.m.
|Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes
|12:20 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
|12:30 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na
|12:40 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer
|12:50 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau
|1 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann
|1:10 p.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Lanto Griffin
|1:20 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele
|1:30 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy
|1:40 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:50 p.m.
|Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
|2 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger
|2:10 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
|2:20 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm
TV, streaming information
All times are listed in Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 4
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups), 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-3 p.m.
NBC: 3-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7
PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (featured groups), 1:30-6 p.m. (featured holes)
Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 12-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Related
Fantasy Golf Power Rankings for the 2020 Tour Championship
2020 Tour Championship odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets
The 30 golfers who advanced to the 2020 Tour Championship